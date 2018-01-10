Recipe: Spicy pork and grape koftas

Ingredients
500g pork mince
1 onion, peeled and grated
5ml (1 tsp) dried chillies, crushed
2,5ml (½ tsp) garlic powder
Handful fresh coriander, chopped + extra, to garnish
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
500g white seedless grapes
Olive oil, to fry
Ready-made BBQ sauce, to serve
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
2. In a large bowl, mix together the mince, onion, chillies, garlic powder and coriander and season to taste.
3. Thread 3 grapes along a wooden skewer, then cover with the mince mixture to form a sausage shape. Repeat with the remaining grapes and mince and refrigerate to chill, 10 minutes.
4. Add the oil to a saucepan over medium heat and fry the skewers until browned, 5 minutes on each side. Place them on a baking tray and bake in the oven until cooked through, 20 – 30 minutes.
5. Serve with a side of BBQ sauce and garnished with the extra coriander.
