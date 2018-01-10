 
food and drink 10.1.2018

Recipe: Spicy pork and grape koftas

Nomvuselelo Mncube
Spicy pork and grape koftas.

Enjoy the combination of sweet and savoury with this delicious recipe.

Ingredients

500g pork mince
1 onion, peeled and grated
5ml (1 tsp) dried chillies, crushed
2,5ml (½ tsp) garlic powder
Handful fresh coriander, chopped + extra, to garnish
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
500g white seedless grapes
Olive oil, to fry
Ready-made BBQ sauce, to serve

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

2. In a large bowl, mix together the mince, onion, chillies, garlic powder and coriander and season to taste.

3. Thread 3 grapes along a wooden skewer, then cover with the mince mixture to form a sausage shape. Repeat with the remaining grapes and mince and refrigerate to chill, 10 minutes.

4. Add the oil to a saucepan over medium heat and fry the skewers until browned, 5 minutes on each side. Place them on a baking tray and bake in the oven until cooked through, 20 – 30 minutes.

5. Serve with a side of BBQ sauce and garnished with the extra coriander.

Brought to you by Food and Home

