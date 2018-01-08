Recipe: Herbed meatballs in tomato sauce with melty mozzarella

Ingredients

Meatballs

15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil + extra, to fry

1kg beef mince

Handful thyme leaves

Handful rosemary leaves, finely chopped

Small handful sage leaves, finely chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Tomato sauce

15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil

4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

Handful thyme leaves

Handful rosemary leaves, finely chopped

125ml (½ cup) red wine

250ml (1 cup) beef stock

2 x 400g tins chopped tomatoes

Pinch sugar, if needed

150g fresh bocconcini mozzarella, drained, dried and torn

basil leaves, to serve

Chargrilled ciabatta toast, to serve (optional)

Method

1. For the meatballs, place all of the ingredients in a bowl and combine well – using your hands is best! Shape the meatballs into 4cm balls and arrange on a board or tray.

2. Heat a big glug olive oil in a large frying pan with a lid, over very high heat. When the pan is smoking hot, add the meatballs in small batches and fry, about 1 minute per side, to brown (they won’t be cooked through). Remove from pan and continue frying the remaining meatballs. Set the meatballs aside while you make the sauce.

3. Add the olive oil to the pan and place over medium heat, scraping the pan to loosen any bits of meat that remain after frying the meatballs. Discard these bits. Add the garlic cloves and herbs, and fry briefly, 3 minutes. Add the red wine, increase the heat to high and allow it to reduce, about 5 minutes, until there’s barely any wine left.

4. Add the beef stock and reduce, a further 5 minutes, before adding the tinned chopped tomatoes. Simmer uncovered, 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, before tasting and seasoning with salt, freshly ground black pepper and a pinch sugar to balance acidity, if necessary.

5. Arrange the meatballs in the tomato sauce and add torn pieces of the bocconcini mozzarella in between the meatballs. Simmer, covered with a lid, about 3 minutes, until the meatballs are just cooked through and the cheese has melted. Serve immediately, sprinkled with basil leaves and with toasted ciabatta slices alongside, if desired.

