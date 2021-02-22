Dr Dulcy: How to beat anaemia

Our body makes three types of blood cells – white blood cells to fight infection, platelets to help your blood clot and red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout your body. Red blood cells contain haemoglobin, an iron-rich protein that gives blood its red colour. Most blood cells, including red blood cells, are produced regularly in your bone marrow. To produce haemoglobin and red blood cells, your body needs iron, vitamin B-12, folate and other nutrients from the foods you eat. Anaemia is a condition in which a person does not have enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen...

Our body makes three types of blood cells – white blood cells to fight infection, platelets to help your blood clot and red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout your body.

Red blood cells contain haemoglobin, an iron-rich protein that gives blood its red colour. Most blood cells, including red blood cells, are produced regularly in your bone marrow. To produce haemoglobin and red blood cells, your body needs iron, vitamin B-12, folate and other nutrients from the foods you eat.

Anaemia is a condition in which a person does not have enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen to the body’s tissues which may make you feel tired and weak.

ALSO READ: High blood pressure? How to get it under control once and for allA

Treatments for anaemia range from taking supplements to undergoing medical procedures. You may be able to prevent some types of anaemia by eating a healthy, varied diet. Symptoms first anaemia can be so mild that it goes unnoticed.

Signs and symptoms vary depending on the cause of your anaemia.

They may include:

Fatigue

Weakness

Pale or yellowish skin

Irregular heartbeats

Shortness of breath

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Chest pain

Cold hands and feet

Headache.

Causes

Anything that causes your body to not have enough red blood cells will cause anaemia.

It can be because:

Your body doesn’t make enough red blood cells

Bleeding causes you to lose red blood cells more quickly than they can be replaced

Your body destroys red blood cells

Different types of anaemia and their causes include:

Iron deficiency anaemia. This is the most common type of anaemia. Without adequate iron, your body can’t produce enough haemoglobin for red blood cells. It is also caused by blood loss, such as from heavy menstrual bleeding, an ulcer, cancer and regular use of some over-the-counter pain relievers, especially aspirin.

This is the most common type of anaemia. Without adequate iron, your body can’t produce enough haemoglobin for red blood cells. It is also caused by blood loss, such as from heavy menstrual bleeding, an ulcer, cancer and regular use of some over-the-counter pain relievers, especially aspirin. Vitamin deficiency anaemia. In addition to iron, your body needs folate and vitamin B-12 to produce enough healthy red blood cells. A diet lacking in these and other key nutrients can cause decreased red blood cell production.

In addition to iron, your body needs folate and vitamin B-12 to produce enough healthy red blood cells. A diet lacking in these and other key nutrients can cause decreased red blood cell production. Anaemia of chronic disease. Certain diseases – such as cancer, tuberculosis, HIV/Aids, rheumatoid arthritis, kidney disease, Crohn’s disease and other chron-ic inflammatory diseases – can interfere with the production of red blood cells.

Certain diseases – such as cancer, tuberculosis, HIV/Aids, rheumatoid arthritis, kidney disease, Crohn’s disease and other chron-ic inflammatory diseases – can interfere with the production of red blood cells. Aplastic anaemia. This rare, life-threatening anaemia occurs when your body doesn’t produce enough red blood cells. Causes of aplastic anaemia include infections, certain medicines, autoimmune diseases and exposure to toxic chemicals.v

This rare, life-threatening anaemia occurs when your body doesn’t produce enough red blood cells. Causes of aplastic anaemia include infections, certain medicines, autoimmune diseases and exposure to toxic chemicals.v Anaemias associated with bone marrow disease. A variety of diseases, such as leukaemia and myelofibrosis, can cause anaemia by affecting blood production in your bone marrow.

A variety of diseases, such as leukaemia and myelofibrosis, can cause anaemia by affecting blood production in your bone marrow. Haemolytic anaemias. This group of anaemias develops when red blood cells are destroyed faster than bone marrow can replace them. Certain blood diseases increase red blood cell destruction.

This group of anaemias develops when red blood cells are destroyed faster than bone marrow can replace them. Certain blood diseases increase red blood cell destruction. Sickle cell anaemia. This inherited and the sometimes serious condition is inherited haemolytic anaemia. It’s caused by a defective form of haemoglobin that forces red blood cells to assume an abnormal crescent (sickle) shape.

Treatment

Anaemia treatment depends on the cause.

Iron deficiency anaemia. Treatment for this form of anaemia usually involves taking iron supplements and making changes to your diet. If the underlying cause of iron deficiency is the loss of blood, the source of the bleeding must be located and stopped.

Treatment for this form of anaemia usually involves taking iron supplements and making changes to your diet. If the underlying cause of iron deficiency is the loss of blood, the source of the bleeding must be located and stopped. Vitamin deficiency anaemias. Treatment for folic acid and B-12 deficiency involves dietary supplements and increasing these nutrients in your diet.

Treatment for folic acid and B-12 deficiency involves dietary supplements and increasing these nutrients in your diet. Anaemia of chronic disease. There’s no specific treatment for this type of anaemia. Doctors focus on treating the underlying disease.

There’s no specific treatment for this type of anaemia. Doctors focus on treating the underlying disease. Aplastic anaemia. Treatment for this anaemia may include blood transfusions to boost levels of red blood cells.

Treatment for this anaemia may include blood transfusions to boost levels of red blood cells. Anaemias associated with bone marrow disease . Treatment of these various diseases can include medication, chemotherapy or bone marrow transplantation.

. Treatment of these various diseases can include medication, chemotherapy or bone marrow transplantation. Haemolytic anaemias. Manag-ing haemolytic anaemias include avoiding suspect medications, treating related infections and taking drugs that suppress your immune system, which may be attacking your red blood cells.

Manag-ing haemolytic anaemias include avoiding suspect medications, treating related infections and taking drugs that suppress your immune system, which may be attacking your red blood cells. Sickle cell anaemia. Treatment for this anaemia may include the administration of oxygen, pain-relieving drugs, and oral and intravenous fluids to reduce pain and prevent complications.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.