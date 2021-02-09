Understanding the stigma of leprosy

Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s diesease, is a disease that’s not talked about yet it can be a deadly disease. Being a chronic progressive bacterial infection that’s caused by the Mycobaterium leprae the leprosy disease first affects the nerves of the extremities.

According to Healthline, this disease also affects the skin, the lining of the nose, and the upper respiratory tract.

Its production of skin ulcers, nerve damage and muscle weakness leads to severe damage and disability if it’s not treated.

Here are the causes of leprosy, symptoms, how it’s transmitted, ways to prevent it and living a positive life with the disease.

What are the symptoms?

It’s very important to be aware of the symptoms which are:

muscle weakness

numbness in the hands, arms, feet, and legs

skin lesions

According to WebMD, it’s not clear how the disease is transmitted , however, when a person with leprosy coughs or even sneezes, they can leave drops containing the leprae bacteria. Worry not, because it’s not spread by casual contact such as shaking hands, hugging or sitting next to them.

Another important note is that pregnant women cannot pass it to their unborn babies and it’s not sexually transmitted either.

“Treatment programmes should form part of a community health service and the World Health Orginisation (WHO) recommended Multi-drug treatment. Anti-leprosy treatment should continue for 6 months and 12 months. Only if the lesions do not look healed should the patient be referred for the lesions do not look healed be patient be referred for expert opinion,” states the Kwa Zulu-Natal Health Deapartment.

Can I prevent leprosy?

The best way to prevent this ferocious disease to avoid long-term, close contact with a untreated person who has been infected with leprosy. According to Healthline, early treatment prevents further tissue damage, stops the spread of the disease, and prevents serious health complications.

Permanent complications may occur but your physician will be able to work with you as well as help you by providing you with proper care in order to you to live a positive and healthy life while coping with Leprosy.

You can continue to live a great life with leprosy while remaining healthy and optimistic at all times, while treating it.

