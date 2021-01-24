 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

How big tech is changing the future of wellness and health

Columnists 1 hour ago

From doctors on demand to smart thermometers and the latest trends in devices to keep a check on sleeping babies and the elderly.

Sean van Staden
24 Jan 2021
06:32:29 AM
PREMIUM!
How big tech is changing the future of wellness and health

In future you'll be able to do a whole lot more on your smart watch, which will be geared to improving health and wellness. Picture: iStock

CES is the annual trade show organised by the Consumer Electronics Association held in Las Vegas. This year however it was held virtually where people could log in from all around the world to access some of the latest technologies, game changers and innovations on the planet. This is an important show for innovators because if your product is a game-changer, you can expect big tech companies in the same space to make deals for partnerships where money and product distribution are everything. You can have the grandest idea but if you don’t have capital for mass scale manufacturing or...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Find the path of least resistance to a happier, healthier life 2.8.2020
Wellness is key in these challenging times 30.5.2020
Protecting your Achilles is key to lockdown training 16.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Biden undoes Trump migration orders, pushes for major reform

Weather Tropical cyclone Eloise: Limpopo on high alert

Courts Malema appeals R1m defamation case against Rawula

Business News Booze ban: Illegal sales under the table as outlets fight for survival

Business News MTI Bitcoin ‘trading’ scheme leads to wine, antidepressants and tears


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.