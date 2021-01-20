5 ways of dealing with toxic friends in 2021

As we bask in the new year and create resolutions on how to make 2021 the best year we often ask ourselves who adds value to our lives and who doesn’t is vital.

Spotting toxic friends is not easy and it’s even more difficult letting go of friends who you’ve known for many years yet don’t add value into your life.

Here are 5 ways of dealing with toxic friends in a stern yet loving manner.

Set new boundaries

Before you communicate with your friend, first identify what you’re willing and not willing to tolerate and what boundaries you need to set with them. According to Psych Central, communicating boundaries or expectations clearly and calmly while being consistent in what you expect from your friend.

If your boundaries aren’t respected or taken into consideration, then you need to asses the friendship and decide how to move forward.

Take a break

Taking time for yourself is not selfish, it’s actually quite self-full. Taking time apart from the friendship can help you get get clarity on the next step and take action. This will also be a chance for you to see how your life is without your toxic friend.

Should you reconnect and things are still the same, then it’s time to reconsider ending the friendship.

Have a conversation with them

Once you’re done taking time to yourself, it’s best to have a conversation with your friend. Communication is often the best.

Healthline suggests that if you don’t feel safe, you can give them a call or write them a letter. Do avoid ending a friendship via a text message which is extremely insincere.

Open up: Get Advice

Being in a toxic friendship can lead you to a lot of feelings such as confusion, distrust or even shame. Opening up to others would be quite helpful. Seeking advice would be another great solution and can help you put things into perspective.

Reaching out to your supportive and positive friends can help you emotionally.

Take care of yourself

Whether you decide to end the friendship or not, just remember to take care of yourself first. You are the main priority in your life. You can take of yourself by doing all the things you enjoy such as your favourite hobbies, reading a new book or even spending time with loved ones who appreciate and value you.

