Healthy living :Why it may hurt to wee

Urethritis is inflammation of the urethra, the tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the body. It is usually caused by an infection. The term non-gonococcal urethritis (NGU) is used when the condition is not caused by gonorrhoea.
This is also the case if inflammation is caused by an object such as a catheter in the urethra, or by using creams and soaps around the genitals. Urethritis is the most common condition diagnosed and treated among men in clinics. Around 80 000 men are diagnosed with urethritis every year.
If the infection does spread, a woman may develop pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). This is a serious health condition that can cause persistent pain. Repeated episodes of PID are associated with an increased risk of infertility. Some women with PID don’t have symptoms.
A swab test involves taking a small sample of fluid from your urethra. The sample is examined under a microscope to look for evidence of inflammation or bacteria known to cause NGU. A urine sample will be tested for bacteria known to cause NGU.
The letter will explain they may have been exposed to an STI and advise them to have a check-up. The letter does not have to have your name on it. Nobody can force you to tell any of your partners about your STI, but it is strongly recommended you do. Left untested and untreated, STIs such as chlamydia can have serious effects on a person’s health, particularly women.
Infection of the testicles in men; Infection of the cervix (neck of the womb) in women;
Pelvic inflammatory disease which can increase the risk of infertility and ectopic pregnancy.
Reactive arthritis – an uncommon complication
Epididymo-orchitis in men.
Pelvic inflammatory disease in women.
