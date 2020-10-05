Gestational diabetes: no known causes but some women are at greater risk

Gestational diabetes develops during pregnancy. It causes high blood sugar that can affect your pregnancy and your baby’s health. Eating healthy foods, exercising and if necessary, taking medication will control your blood sugar, prevent a difficult birth and keep you and your baby healthy. Blood sugar usually returns to normal soon after delivery. But if you’ve had gestational diabetes, you’re at risk for type 2 diabetes. It is therefore important you continue working with your healthcare team to monitor and manage your blood sugar. It is advisable that as soon as you think about trying to get pregnant, you should see a doctor to evaluate your risk of gestational diabetes as part of your overall antenatal care. To make sure your blood sugar level has returned to normal after your baby is born, your blood sugar will be checked right after delivery and again in six weeks. Once you’ve had gestational diabetes, have your blood sugar level tested regularly. For most women, gestational diabetes does not cause noticeable signs or symptoms. It is not known why some women develop it.

RISK FACTORS : Some women are at greater risk. Risk factors for gestational diabetes include: Age. Women older than 25 are more susceptible. Family or personal health history. Your risk of developing gestational diabetes increases if you have pre-diabetes, have had gestational diabetes in previous pregnancy or if a close family member, such as a parent or sibling, has type 2 diabetes. Big baby. If you delivered a baby who weighed more than 4.1 kilogrammes or if you had an unexplained stillbirth. Excess weight. You’re more likely to develop gestational diabetes if you’re significantly overweight with a body mass index of 30 or higher.

COMPLICATIONS: Most women who have gestational diabetes deliver healthy babies. However, gestational diabetes that’s not carefully managed can lead to uncontrolled blood sugar levels and cause problems for you and your baby, including an increased likelihood of needing a C-section to deliver. Complications that may affect your baby: Excessive birth weight. Extra glucose in your bloodstream crosses the placenta, which triggers your baby’s pancreas to make extra insulin. This can cause your baby to grow too large. Early (preterm) birth and respiratory distress syndrome. A mother’s high blood sugar may increase her risk of early labour. Her doctor may recommend early delivery because the baby is large. Babies born early may experience respiratory distress syndrome – a condition that makes breathing difficult. Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Sometimes babies of mothers with gestational diabetes develop low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) shortly after birth because their own insulin production is high. Type 2 diabetes later in life.

Babies of mothers who have gestational diabetes have a higher risk of developing obesity and type 2 diabetes later in life. Stillbirth. Untreated, it can result in a baby’s death before or shortly after birth. Complications that may affect the mother: Gestational diabetes may also increase the mother’s risk of: High blood pressure and preeclampsia. Gestational diabetes raises your risk of high blood pressure, as well as preeclampsia, a serious complication of pregnancy that causes high blood pressure and other symptoms that can threaten the lives of both mother and baby. Future diabetes. If you have gestational diabetes, you’re more likely to get it again during a future pregnancy. You’re also more likely to develop type 2 diabetes as you get older. Monitor and control blood sugar to keep your baby healthy and avoid complications during pregnancy and delivery. Keep a close eye on blood sugar levels in future.

TREATMENT: Monitor and control blood sugar to keep your baby healthy and avoid complications during pregnancy and delivery. Keep a close eye on blood sugar levels in future. Treatment strategies: Monitor your blood sugar four to five times a day. Healthy diet. Eat the right kinds of food in healthy portions. Exercise. Regular physical activity plays a key role in every woman’s wellness plan before, during and after pregnancy. Medication. If diet and exercise aren’t enough, you may need insulin injections to lower your blood sugar.Closely monitoring your baby. Your doctor may monitor its growth and development with repeated ultrasounds or other tests.

PREVENTION : There are no guarantees when it comes to preventing it, but the more healthy habits you can adopt beforehand the better. The following are advisable: Eat healthy foods. Choose foods high in fibre and low in calories. Focus on fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Keep active. Exercising before and during pregnancy can protect you. Lose excess pounds. Doctors don’t recommend weight loss during pregnancy. But if you’re planning to get pregnant, it may help you have a healthier pregnancy.

