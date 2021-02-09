Cotton On goes into the sex toy business

Retailer, Cotton On, has piqued the interest of social media users after unveiling their curated range of sex toys, lubricants and massage oils.

The products will be sold as part of the retailer’s Self Love range, which also offers bath milk, soaking salts, oils and books.

According to the online store, Cotton On would like to see their customers indulge in a little self-love and pleasure using this range of personal lubricants and vibrators from manufacturer Smile Makers.

“Introducing the Self Love range. Whatever pleasure means to you, we know it’s personal and we’re all for it… Smile Makers vibrators are designed with expert advice to maximise pleasure and stimulation. So take some time out with our luxury, affordable new range. Here for good vibes only,” said Cotton On.

The range is currently only available in Australia and prices range from $69.95 (R1035.92) for a vibrator to $24.95 (R369.50) for a 90ml bottle of lubricant.

The Citizen reached out to Cotton On South Africa to find out whether the company had any plans to launch the range locally but the retailer has not yet responded.

Masturbation for wellness

According to US-based non-governmental organisation, Planned Parenthood, masturbation can actually be good for you.

“When you have an orgasm, your body releases endorphins, which are hormones that block pain and make you feel good. The good feelings that come with an orgasm happen whether you’re masturbating or having sex,” explained the reproductive healthcare provider.

According to research seen by the organisation, studies have shown the health benefits of masturbation include:

decreased sexual tension

reduced stress

improved sleep

a boost in self-esteem and body image

relief from menstrual cramps and muscle tension

strengthened muscle tone in your pelvic and anal areas

Other benefits of masturbation include the fact that it helps you figure out what you like sexually.

“Where do you want to be touched? How much pressure feels good? How fast or slow? Learning how to have orgasms on your own can make it easier to have one with a partner, because you can tell or show them what feels good.

“And when you’re comfortable with sex, your body, and talking to your partner, you’re more likely to feel comfortable protecting yourself against STDs and unintended pregnancy,” added the organisation.

