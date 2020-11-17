Satisfaction Guaranteed: Adult toys to buy this festive season

THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS INFORMATION OF A MATURE NATURE AND IS INTENDED FOR ADULTS ONLY.

When planning one’s festive season, intimacy often falls on the back burner.

Whether you’re planning on spending the festive season alone or with a loved one, here are a few purchases to consider this festive season.

Adult board game – R750

According to the GSpot Lovestyle website, Sex Marks The Spot is a game of chance where all roads lead to romance and raunchiness.

“Navigate across a grid loaded with erotic surprises and sexy suggestions, picking up X’s and Ooohh’s in a quest to unlock your favourite fantasy, ahead of your partner’s. Each square reveals a little more, as you explore each other like never before. The prospect of an orgasmic finale is on the cards for the winner.”

Erotic games are a great outlet for people who have a harder time speaking about their fantasies and desires. If you find yourself in this position, let a board game do the talking.

Lush remote vibrator – R2800

Remote vibrators are a favourite the world over, with the Lush 2 by Lovense being among the most popular.

According to GSpot Lovestyle, this remote-controlled vibrating egg features an unlimited number of vibration patterns and can be operated from anywhere in the world.

“Your partner away for a while? Not a problem, let them take control of your vibe for unforgettable partner play. This remote controlled egg has been featured on many a ‘camming’ website where it gained popularity for the numerous orgasms it induced.”

The Lush 2 motor is reportedly 4 times more powerful than most love eggs and is nearly silent when inserted.

“The Lush 2 is ideal for both men and women as the shape and strong vibrations perfectly stimulate the G-spot and prostate. The external antenna improves connectivity, ensuring uninterrupted ecstasy. This app-controlled sex toy connects to your phone via Bluetooth for close-range play or via wi-fi for long-distance play.”

Kegel balls – R450

Author, therapist and sexual health expert, Dr Eve (Marlene Wasserman), advocates for kegel balls – also known as ben was balls – as “a shout-out to women who have had babies, have urinary urge or incontinence and women who want to have stronger orgasms”.

“Getting in shape is most fun when you can measure the results, which is why this sensual set contains three different love balls: all three have a diameter of 3.8cm and are thus the same size, but each has a different weight. Start with the lightest and gradually work your way up,” reads the advisory on Dr Eve’s online store.

In this set, the lightest ball weighs 61.9g (normal), the middle one 82.1g (experienced) and the heaviest 97.9g (advanced).

“Just 10 minutes of training every day will enable you to take your love life into your own hands. You will notice the difference after three months,” promises a product description on the website.

Thereafter, you can use the balls daily as maintenance therapy.

“Made from skin-friendly, medical-grade silicone, these love balls are easy to insert and feel pleasant inside you. The retrieval strap is also made entirely of silicone and ensures easy removal of the balls.”

Vibrators – R1295

Instead of just gifting your partner or friend a vibrator, why not try the diamond themed six-piece set from LuvLand?

The vibrators in this set are decorated with shiny rhinestones and the set is suitable for beginners and contains toys for couples as well.

The set consists of metal handcuffs with keys, a mini vibrator, a G-spot vibrator, a cock ring, an eye mask and a tickler.

Shibari rope – R310

Adult World currently stocks a variety of shibari ropes for couples looking to experiment with dominance or submission as well as bondage.

The packaging for the ropes comes with explanation techniques to bind your partner, however, there are countless other resources online for one to learn how to bind one’s partner safely and consensually.

