Sex 14.10.2020 03:41 pm

Would you slyly buy your man sex pills to enhance his performance?

Citizen reporter
Would you slyly buy your man sex pills to enhance his performance?

Would you buy your man sex pills to enhance his performance? Picture: iStock

Radio host asks his female listeners if they have ever bought a man sex endurance pills without telling them?

Popular Kaya FM host Thabo “T-bose” Mokwele slot is always talked about on social media with its very spicy topics and Tuesday’s conversation was no different.

The host of The Best T in the City asked his female listeners if they have ever bought a man sex endurance pills without telling them.

He then asked the male listeners: “As a man how would you feel if your woman bought you sex-enhancing pills without you knowing? Would you see it as an insult? What would you rather have her do?”


The veteran media personality’s questions had many people talking, some saying couples should have a real honest conversation before making such a drastic decision. Some female listeners said they would not buy sex pills behind their partners’ back, while others said they once did so.

While the men were not happy that some women would actually do this to their significant other without informing them and the possible health risks it poses.


Tweeps also shared how communication helps the love relationship in the bedroom, it creates fewer problems and better sex.



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Enock Mpianzi’s parents sue for R20m

Courts SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud

Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020

South Africa Fraud charges against ‘Coloured’ teacher unnecessary, says legal expert

Covid-19 Covid-19 herd immunity: political pandering or realistic resolution?


today in print

Read Today's edition