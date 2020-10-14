Would you slyly buy your man sex pills to enhance his performance?

Popular Kaya FM host Thabo “T-bose” Mokwele slot is always talked about on social media with its very spicy topics and Tuesday’s conversation was no different.

The host of The Best T in the City asked his female listeners if they have ever bought a man sex endurance pills without telling them.

He then asked the male listeners: “As a man how would you feel if your woman bought you sex-enhancing pills without you knowing? Would you see it as an insult? What would you rather have her do?”

Ladies, would you buy your man sex endurance pills without telling him? As a man how would you feel if your woman bought you sex-enhancing pills without you knowing? Would you see it as an insult? What would you rather have her do? #IfSheBoughtMeSexPills — T. (@tboseZA) October 14, 2020





The veteran media personality’s questions had many people talking, some saying couples should have a real honest conversation before making such a drastic decision. Some female listeners said they would not buy sex pills behind their partners’ back, while others said they once did so.

No. I wouldn’t. I’m not a doctor/pharmacist. I also think it’s illegal. What if it doesn’t go down or he dies of a heart attack? https://t.co/5gKstcc1Tj — Mrs Thor (@Amanda_Aphane) October 14, 2020

Lol 2yrs ago my friend had a high sex drive cause of her pregnancy but her husband couldn’t keep up. They had a planned weekend away and she bought pills for him and put it in his orange juice that weekend????????????#IfSheBoughtMeSexPills https://t.co/zsumsuJfOn — Thandiwe (@thandiwe_maluka) October 14, 2020

Sometimes they just want a Legs of Thunder.. it’s nothing personal.. they just want an All night Prayer Service… best be the Jockey for the Horse my brother and not complain.. — Thobela Maponya-Sikhira (@ThobelaMaponya) October 14, 2020

While the men were not happy that some women would actually do this to their significant other without informing them and the possible health risks it poses.

Sex pills can cause damage to a dick if the root cause of the problem is more spiritual. Spiritual problems for spiritual solutions. A large portion of men either have dick dysfunctionality because of an ex who locked a guy or because of sex dreams #IfSheBoughtMeSexPills — Mamali Gatyeni (@GatyeniM) October 14, 2020





I have found that sometime women are terrible in sex communication…. Some of us are allergic to a lot of things… Our bodies react differently… I prefer a partner who is open to communications first so that they know the extent they might be willing to to spice it… — STAY SAFE (@Tsepang_flp) October 14, 2020

Tweeps also shared how communication helps the love relationship in the bedroom, it creates fewer problems and better sex.

I’d rather have her talk 2 me than her doing things behind my back…I had a girlfriend who once held my hand went with me 2 the pharmacy and asked for sex-enhancing pills …I loved her more for her straight talk & boldness 2 confront our issue unashamedly pic.twitter.com/4XnRitxUt3 — Muzi (@muzikayise) October 14, 2020

We once bought DR LONG pills together, because we were both open about our sex life and what we need to improve, it shouldn’t be a big deal actually. It’s part of spicing up your sex life. Same way having a libido as be an insult but something to both role play with. — ????FinallyABillionaire???? (@SeboDazzled) October 14, 2020





#IfSheBoughtMeSexPills Morning Tbose, look communication is key when comes to such matters, taking a giant step to buy enhancers without discussing it with me even if she thought she was trying to help, its not fair at all ???? — @Melodik (@Melodik20) October 14, 2020



