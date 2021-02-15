 
 
How to start running as a beginner : hit the road and run for fun

Fitness

Love running: programme to keep you motivated.Prepare for success and get the right gear, from shoes to sports bras.

Letshego Zulu
15 Feb 2021
11:00:35 AM
Image: Istock

No one is born a runner.  Even professional runners weren’t born with that talent – they trained and got to where they are. We all started with learning how to walk as babies and at some point progressed to running in one way or the other. Simply said, most of us have the capability of running as adults, if we set out minds to it and work on it. Image: Istock First things first: what do you need before your embark on a journey as a beginner runner? 1. A good pair of running shoes. Not...

