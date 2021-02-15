How to start running as a beginner : hit the road and run for fun

No one is born a runner. Even professional runners weren’t born with that talent – they trained and got to where they are. We all started with learning how to walk as babies and at some point progressed to running in one way or the other. Simply said, most of us have the capability of running as adults, if we set out minds to it and work on it. Image: Istock First things first: what do you need before your embark on a journey as a beginner runner? 1. A good pair of running shoes. Not...

No one is born a runner. Even professional runners weren’t born with that talent – they trained and got to where they are. We all started with learning how to walk as babies and at some point progressed to running in one way or the other. Simply said, most of us have the capability of running as adults, if we set out minds to it and work on it.

First things first: what do you need before your embark on a journey as a beginner runner?

1. A good pair of running shoes. Not walking shoes, not recreational or stylish shoes. This is probably the one piece of equipment that will be most costly investment.Investing in proper running shoes means you minimize the possibility of ankle, knee or other potential running injuries. There are many sports shops around, big and small. Pop into one and ask a for a running shoe assistance to help you chose a pair within your budget. 2. A pair or two of good running socks. Many people don’t realise the importance of choosing specific running socks. Running in the wrong socks can lead to blisters on toes or even chafing around your ankles or feet.

3. Ladies, it’s important to invest in a good sports bra. You can’t wear a normal everyday under-wire or no wire bra. The bra needs to have support in the right places, especially if you have a bigger bust. Sports bras keep your breasts in place and prevent them from jumping up and down as you run. Before you head out for a run, jump in one place a few times in front of the mirror. If your breasts jump along then you are in the wrong bra. Sports shops also have bra specialists and they can assist you to get into the correct bra for your bust size. Running in a bra with minimal support can lead to internal bust membranes being torn. 4. Comfortable gear is a must and it does not have to cost much. Shorts or tights and a t-shirt or vest are the simple gear that is needed. When it is hot and sunny, a cap and some sunscreen are perfect for protection from the sun. 5. Lastly, lots of energy and determination is required to keep you going. When you begin running it may not be an easy journey. In fact, it might be a painful journey at first, hence you needing some determination to keep you going. Many people have attempted to get into running and haven’t lasted for many reasons. One of the common reasons is “running is too difficult”. It is one of the hardest sports on one’s body because with every step that you take, you are propelling three times your body weight on to your ankle and knee joints.

That said, when you are a beginner, you need to make sure you take it easy and gradually introduce your body to it, so it can adapt to the amount of physical strain. Start off with dedicating 30 minutes, three days a week to your running journey. I have a tried-and-tested beginners running programme that can build you up to running your first 5 kilometres in 10 weeks (2½ months).

DAY 1 (MONDAYS) DAY 2 (WEDNESDAYS) DAY 3 (FRIDAYS) Week 1 Run 1min, Brisk Walk 9mins Run 1min, Brisk Walk 9mins Run 1min, Brisk Walk 9mins Stretch Run 1min, Brisk Walk 9mins Run 1min, Brisk Walk 9mins Run 1min, Brisk Walk 9mins Stretch Run 1min, Brisk Walk 9mins Run 1min, Brisk Walk 9mins Run 1min, Brisk Walk 9mins Stretch Week 2 Run 2min, Brisk Walk 8mins (x3) Stretch Run 2min, Brisk Walk 8mins (x3) Stretch Run 2min, Brisk Walk 8mins (x3) Stretch Week 3 Run 3min, Brisk Walk 7mins (x3) Stretch Run 3min, Brisk Walk 7mins (x3) Stretch Run 3min, Brisk Walk 7mins (x3) Stretch Week 4 Run 4min, Brisk Walk 6mins (x3) Stretch Run 4min, Brisk Walk 6mins (x3) Stretch Run 4min, Brisk Walk 6mins (x3) Stretch Week 5 Run 5min, Brisk Walk 5mins (x3) Stretch Run 5min, Brisk Walk 5mins (x3) Stretch Run 5min, Brisk Walk 5mins (x3) Stretch Week 6 Run 6min, Brisk Walk 4mins (x3) Stretch Run 6min, Brisk Walk 4mins (x3) Stretch Run 6min, Brisk Walk 4mins (x3) Stretch Week 7 Run 7min, Brisk Walk 3mins (x3) Stretch Run 7min, Brisk Walk 3mins (x3) Stretch Run 7min, Brisk Walk 3mins (x3) Stretch Week 8 Run 8min, Brisk Walk 2mins (x3) Stretch Run 8min, Brisk Walk 2mins (x3) Stretch Run 8min, Brisk Walk 2mins (x3) Stretch Week 9 Run 9min, Brisk Walk 1mins (x3) Stretch Run 9min, Brisk Walk 1mins (x3) Stretch Run 9min, Brisk Walk 1mins (x3) Stretch Week 10 Run 30mins non stop Stretch Run 30mins non stop Stretch Run 30mins non stop Stretch Week 11 Run a 5km Fun Run

If you stick to this, by the 10th week, you should be able to run non-stop for 30 minutes which should be more or less 5km. Remember, it is important to make sure that your progression is steady, so your body adapts to running and you don’t give up too soon.

If you find that the programme becomes easy for you, run faster during the running periods and brisk walk faster (swinging your arms hastily) during the walking periods. Good luck!! Happy running

