 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Get pedalling: top five places to cycle in Joburg 

Fitness 5 hours ago

Mountain bike parks galore in Gauteng

Letshego Zulu
18 Jan 2021
10:57:08 AM
PREMIUM!
Get pedalling: top five places to cycle in Joburg 

Istock

Cycling is fast becoming the next golf, if it isn’t already. A lot more people are taking up the sport, not just on the road but mountain biking as well. As someone who does both I can attest to mountain biking being a lot more scenic than road cycling. Unlike the Western Cape that has plenty of mountains for mountain bikers, in Gauteng one has to hunt for great trails. Many newbies are unaware there are plenty of trails in safe, enclosed mountain bike parks, so I’ve decided to review and share some of the awesome trails in different corners...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News ATMs: 70% will have to close under current regulations to sanitise

Business News Class action suit shows banks sell repossessed houses for cents in the rand

Environment IN PICS: Toxic Red Tide sees mass lobster, crayfish strandings in Elands Bay 

Load Shedding Eskom working on shortening load shedding in Joburg to 2 hours

Treatment News Journalist recounts Covid-19 nightmare after having to go into ICU


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.