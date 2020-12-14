 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Staying healthy in the holidays

Fitness and Wellness 24 hours ago

Tips: keeping fit, overcoming binge

Letshego Zulu
14 Dec 2020
10:39:26 AM
PREMIUM!
Staying healthy in the holidays

Dumbbells against the background of a spruce branch with Christmas decorations. The concept of sports lifestyle, weight loss, exercise, energy charge, emotion charger. Top view, flat lay. Copy space. Picture: iStock

Holidays are upon us and we all know that the year typically ends in a festive way. For the privileged ones, there will be year-end parties and family gatherings to wrap up the intense year that 2020 was and, of course, welcome the new year with its possibilities. It goes without saying that every single year some of us push the celebrations a little further than others and, come January, there are regrets when we realise we have a lot of damage control to do. So, why not implement a few healthy behaviours now that will help to curb any...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ConCourt to rule on Mkhwebane’s powers, once and for all

General Daily news update: What Ramaphosa said, stop voting for ‘ANC thieves’, cops get own number wrong and much more

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Another 5 163 cases take total to 866 127

Covid-19 Ramaphosa announces harsher regulations on booze sales, super-spreader events

Courts Market flooded with illegal cigarettes after lockdown smoke ban


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.