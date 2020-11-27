FetchYourBody Part 2: Four weeks to Christmas!

That slamming summer body is the type of body we all want to flaunt these holidays. With four weeks left before Christmas, it may seem almost impossible to get that hot body you’ve been aspiring to.

Yes, we know our lockdown snacking has got in our way of our health routine, but not to worry because there’s definitely still time to get that body in shape.

You want that summer body? Well, you’ve got to work for it.

This week we will show you the best low-carb diet and effective exercises to get your summer body. Remember, a healthy lifestyle is always on trend.

In a relationship with carbs? Not anymore

It’s a fact that some of us are in love with carbohydrates, better known as carbs. However, to keep your summer body in shape, you need to eat less carbs, and that’s where a low-carb diet comes in.

Low-carb doesn’t mean no carbohydrates at all. It simply means restricting the amount of carbohydrates in your diet. According to Healthline, a low-carb diet has so many benefits such as weight loss, and an improved blood sugar level.

Types of food to eat on a low-carb diet

Unlike the keto diet, which consists of a higher fat diet intake, the low-carb diet consists of 10%-30% carbs. The following types of food you can eat are:

Lean meats

Chicken breasts

Pork

Fish

Vegetables such as:

Lettuce

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Tomatoes

Zucchini

Asparagus

White Mushrooms

Celery

Nuts, eggs and fruits such as apples, blueberries and strawberries.

Unsweetened dairy products such as plain yogurt and milk.

Got a sweet tooth? Have a low-carb cheesecake.

Workout Tips

For a low-carb diet, calisthenics exercise are the best form of exercise as you rely solely on your body weight.

Burpees

This improves lung capacity and builds additional strength, as well as you lose a lot of fat.

Triceps/Dips

Doing this exercise will improve your arm muscles and keep them toned.

Prisoner Squats

Prisoner squats strengthen your glutes, and stabilises your back and shoulders.

One-leg push-up

Increases activation of your core and lower back. It also boosts muscles on your shoulders.

Plank

Planks are great because they reduce back pain, gives you better posture and heightens metabolism which will make your metabolism a bit faster.

Check out this easy-to-understand infographic to help you along your wellness journey.

Remember to always consult your health practitioner about changing your eating plan or big changes to your fitness plan.

