Handle year-end slump

We can all agree that this year has certainly stretched us in more ways than ever before. Mentally, physically, psychologically and so on.

It still feels like we just celebrated the 2020 New Year a moment ago, yet now we are literally six weeks away from the end of it. I can just imagine the exhaustion many of us are feeling as we approach the end.

Key to reach the end of the year still standing is a balance of good nutrition, exercise, adequate sleep and a bit of a quiet time.

Many of us are under stress, be it work stress, family stress or social stress, and coping mechanisms are imperative. Following a healthy diet is one of the best ways to keep sane and well during this period. Prioritise mindful eating, planning and having regular meals. Food is fuel and if your brain and body are exhausted, the right type of food will keep you going.

When under stress, many often end up overeating. My trick for that is to include protein in all my meals. Science has proven that gram for gram, foods high in protein are more filling than those high in carbohydrates or fat. In addition, whole grains and vegetables contain fibre, which means they

are digested slower than refined carbohydrates like pasta and rice.

When it comes to exercise at this time of year, if you find you are exhausted and in a slump, something as simple as yoga or pilates can be enough to energise you.

Even a walk around the neighbourhood or a hike can give youthe required oxygen to energise your brain and get you going. You don’t even need to commit to a full hour of exercise, even a 15 to 20 minute exercise routine is adequate to clear your mind.

A meditation session can also do wonders if you are in a mental slump. One of the apps that I use is called Headspace. You can either listen to a meditation coach taking you through a routine or listen to various types of meditation music. For someone like me who is highly active, when I find

myself in a slump, a 30-minute run does the trick to re-energise me and get the blood flowing.

Lack of sleep can also lead to a slump. Many of us are working long hours and do not prioritise sleep. Adequate sleep is just as important as diet and exercise. Your brain cannot focus 100% if you starve yourself of sleep.

The one mistake some people make is to “catch up” on sleep during the weekend, but sleep lost is exactly that,

lost. We all know the recommended number of hours of sleep is eight per night but anywhere between six and eight is alright.

