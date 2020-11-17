FetchYourBody: you still have time for summer body goals

With less than six weeks to go until Christmas, and a pandemic in our midst, most of us have struggled to keep fit and healthy in 2020 (hi, covid snacking!). Despite the extension of the state of disaster, restrictions have been eased which meant the idea of a holiday in December seemed more likely.

So, is there time to still fetch your body in 2020? The truth is there is always time to be healthy.

Week by week, we will show you some of the best exercises and eating plans to get trim for the beach.

Eating plan

This week we start with the keto diet.

The keto diet works by carefully tracking and balancing nutrients, maintaining a low carbohydrate intake (lower than 20g) and increasing the intake of healthy fats while meeting other specific nutrient and micronutrient requirements, as published on our sister site All4Women.

What type of foods to eat on a keto diet:

Focusing on high fat and low carbs, the keto diet includes the following foods, according to Healthline

Seafood

Non-starchy vegetables including:

asparagus

avocado

broccoli

cabbage

cauliflower

cucumber

green beans

eggplant

kale

lettuce

olives

peppers (especially green)

spinach

tomatoes

zucchini

Cheeses:

blue cheese

brie

camembert

cheddar

chèvre

colby-jack

cottage cheese

cream cheese

feta

goat cheese

halloumi

Havarti

Limburger

manchego

mascarpone

mozzarella

muenster

parmesan

pepper jack

provolone

romano

string cheese

Swiss

Meat and chicken

Eggs

Coconut oil

Plain Greek yogurt and cottage cheese

For something sweet:

Dark chocolate and dark coco

Regarding get fitting and toned, you may want to look into exercises that focus on high cardio:

Jogging

It can help to lose weight and supports a good cardiovascular system. It can also boost the immune system.

Cycling

Cycling is a great way to lose weight while strengthening your organs such as the heart and lungs. It also improves circulation and reduces blood fat levels.

Yoga

Yoga burns calories and is therefore an effective way to lose weight while toning at the same time. It also helps with the relieving stress, and considering the year we’ve all had, this might be a good option.

