FetchYourBody: you still have time for summer body goals

With less than six weeks to go until Christmas, and a pandemic in our midst, most of us have struggled to keep fit and healthy in 2020 (hi, covid snacking!). Despite the extension of the state of disaster, restrictions have been eased which meant the idea of a holiday in December seemed more likely.
So, is there time to still fetch your body in 2020? The truth is there is always time to be healthy.
Week by week, we will show you some of the best exercises and eating plans to get trim for the beach.
Eating plan
This week we start with the keto diet.
The keto diet works by carefully tracking and balancing nutrients, maintaining a low carbohydrate intake (lower than 20g) and increasing the intake of healthy fats while meeting other specific nutrient and micronutrient requirements, as published on our sister site All4Women.
What type of foods to eat on a keto diet:
Focusing on high fat and low carbs, the keto diet includes the following foods, according to Healthline
Seafood
Non-starchy vegetables including:
- asparagus
- avocado
- broccoli
- cabbage
- cauliflower
- cucumber
- green beans
- eggplant
- kale
- lettuce
- olives
- peppers (especially green)
- spinach
- tomatoes
- zucchini
Cheeses:
- blue cheese
- brie
- camembert
- cheddar
- chèvre
- colby-jack
- cottage cheese
- cream cheese
- feta
- goat cheese
- halloumi
- Havarti
- Limburger
- manchego
- mascarpone
- mozzarella
- muenster
- parmesan
- pepper jack
- provolone
- romano
- string cheese
- Swiss
Meat and chicken
Eggs
Coconut oil
Plain Greek yogurt and cottage cheese
For something sweet:
Dark chocolate and dark coco
Regarding get fitting and toned, you may want to look into exercises that focus on high cardio:
Jogging
It can help to lose weight and supports a good cardiovascular system. It can also boost the immune system.
Cycling
Cycling is a great way to lose weight while strengthening your organs such as the heart and lungs. It also improves circulation and reduces blood fat levels.
Yoga
Yoga burns calories and is therefore an effective way to lose weight while toning at the same time. It also helps with the relieving stress, and considering the year we’ve all had, this might be a good option.
