WATCH: Siya Kolisi shares summer fitness tips

Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi has partnered with Pernod Ricard South Africa to support responsible drinking this festive season.

The new campaign Sisonke Mzansi, aims to promote not only responsible drinking but also the support of the local economy.

The campaign is a collaboration between artists, manufacturers and promoters to make “gifts that give”, keeping manufacturing local.

Kolisi, who is a teetotaller, said the campaign was important for people to be socially aware and to protect those around them as well.

Sharing some fitness tips for a healthy body this summer, the star rugby flanker said he was sponsored by a gym brand to help keep him in shape, and also that did workouts with his wife Rachel.

Kolisi added that Rachel actually knew a little bit more than him when it came to types of slimming exercises.

The Bok captain said workouts without equipment were just as effective and people should check out his social media accounts for more at-home workout videos.

