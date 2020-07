Gyms across the officially closed their doors on 26 March after the national lockdown was implemented. Nearly four months later, there is still no indication of when they may reopen. Several gyms have been forced to close down for good, while others have been compelled to consider retrenchment. It is possible that around 80% of gyms in South Africa will permanently shut, according to IOL. How exactly has lockdown has affected the gym industry and what does this mean for the future of fitness? We spoke to three personal trainers to find out. Courtnenay Munro is a fitness trainer and...

Courtnenay Munro is a fitness trainer and owner of Fitnique. She trains athletes and people who are looking to get in shape and maintain a healthy lifestyle at the Dainfern College High Performance Centre.

The sports scientist says the lockdown has significantly impacted her business as she has been unable to access any gyms or facilities to train her clients. Fortunately, given the nature of her job, she was able to pivot and adapt to the new normal.

She has since overcome the restrictions by turning her spare bedroom at home into a mini gym and offering virtual classes.

“I am attempting to be as innovative as possible with makeshift equipment in order help my clients who do not have access to such. Although it has been tricky at times, I have received some great feedback and I am loving the fact that I am able to motivate people and keep them active during such challenging times.”

Munro explains the pandemic has taught her that not only do her clients need to be flexible and agile but also her business, which she says has since grown during the lockdown period.

“It has been very exciting to explore avenues which I would not usually have considered.

“The online sessions were strange at first because it wasn’t easy not being able to interact with and train my clients in person, but I have found that they can be very efficient. Certain clients appear to engage with more confidence from the comfort of their own homes.

“I have also received a lot of positive feedback from customers in relation to the on-demand nature of the workout-from-home programmes, as people are able to fit their workouts in at any time of day.”

She understands that gyms are virus hotspots, however she believes it is possible for fitness centres and gyms to open their doors whilst adhering to social distancing policies, just like other high-risk industries that are currently operational.

Phelo Mfini, online coach and founder of Mfinifit, says the lockdown has taken him out of his comfort zone.

He was a personal trainer at Virgin Active Broadacres but he now trains people through his online business. Despite the life-changing adjustment, Mfini views the situation as a blessing.

“It was difficult to go from training my clients personally to virtually. But at the same time, it has been a true blessing because it has forced me out of my comfort zone.”

After lockdown regulations were implemented in March, the fitness fanatic decided to focus on his online business, where he creates home workout programmes and trains people from around the world using Zoom.

“With everyone being at home and unsure of what to do in terms of exercise, I decided to start weekly live workouts on my Instagram page where I would host full-body workouts from Monday to Friday at 5pm with no equipment.

“I then decided to get celebrities, sports professionals and fitness influencers involved by inviting them to join my live workouts as guests because it would inspire other people to take their health seriously when they saw their favourites doing the same.”

Some of the famous faces included media personality Maps Maponyane; DJ Milkshake; rugby players Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse and Aphiwe Dyantyi; and fitness coach Zinhle Masango.

Even though the closure of gyms affects his job, Mfini is on board with government’s decision, citing the public’s health and safety as a priority for him.

“Commercial gyms carry a lot of germs and many people walk in and out while sharing the same equipment which is a high risk. Safety and the health of people come first.”

The effects of lockdown can also be felt halfway across the world in London.

Max Santos, the founder of home fitness website Join Your Gym, says the lockdown in England has forced him to embrace technology and adapt to new ways of working.

“We were fortunate enough to already have remote working set up, which made the transition much easier,” he explained.

And while apps such as Zoom and Skype have seen a surge in popularity as safer methods of communication, Santos says technology doesn’t replace in-person interactions.

“Whilst video calling software is great, it’s still not the same as being in the same room, which has meant everyone has had to work on clear and regular communication.”

Similar to South Africa, indoor gyms and sports facilities in the UK have remained shut, but are gearing up to reopen on 25 July. Conversely, pubs, hotels and restaurants were given the go-ahead to reopen on 4 July.

Santos believes that while the prolonged closure of gyms is disappointing, it’s no excuse for people to stop exercising.

“It seems a shame that gyms remained closed, especially as they can often be great places for people’s physical and mental health. On the other hand, it’s more than possible to stay fit and healthy from home with very little equipment.”

Home workouts have also come a long way from fitness icon Jane Fonda’s exercise videos in the 1980s. There is a multitude of professional personal trainers who post easy-to-follow tutorials on YouTube. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something interactive, Zoom workouts have also gained traction.

Two of South Africa’s most popular gym groups, Planet Fitness and Virgin Active, have been offering online classes since they were forced to close their doors on in March. The workouts are hosted by their instructors and range from yoga to pilates and high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

The entire process of exercising at home is more convenient and safer than leaving your house and trekking to the gym after a long day, all while constantly worrying about contracting the virus.

Does this mean that home workouts will replace traditional gyms in the future? Only time will tell, but Santos asserts that nothing can replace the age-old experience of going to a gym.

“I certainly think that the number of people doing workouts from home will increase, as they realise how easy and effective it can be.

“Having said that, there is something different about the atmosphere of a traditional gym which many people love, so I can’t see them ever being fully replaced.”

