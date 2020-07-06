Lockdown online workouts

Commercial gyms remain closed and as we get deeper into winter, training outdoors remains for the tough-minded individuals. Even with the quote “there’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing” many continue to hide behind closed doors in winter. I, for one, often relocate all my training sessions to the gym in winter but that is not an option as yet. Online fitness training went on the rise during lockdown Level 5 with various fitness companies and individuals offering online group and individual sessions. Many tested the model out with sessions on social media and now private packages...

Even with the quote “there’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing” many continue to hide behind closed doors in winter. I, for one, often relocate all my training sessions to the gym in winter but that is not an option as yet.

Online fitness training went on the rise during lockdown Level 5 with various fitness companies and individuals offering online group and individual sessions. Many tested the model out with sessions on social media and now private packages and individual sessions are being offered on platforms such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

The amazing thing is you can now become part of an online fitness community or have private fitness sessions from the comfort of your living room, garage, bedroom, or your verandah and garden if you are keen to brave the cold.

Being part of an online fitness community can be fun if you do it with friends and is, in fact, turning out to be a great social tool, especially if everyone keeps their cameras on. Some prefer their cameras off and the trainer is the only one on the screen. Each one to their own, I guess. There is so much variety available from dance classes to functional training, HIIT (high-intensity interval training), yoga, and pilates.

The variety is endless and the great thing about it is that it is for everyone and all fitness levels from beginners to intermediate and advanced. So can essentially get fitter, stronger, tone your muscles, and have a lot of fun.

Here are some online offerings:

PopUpGym:

This offers online group sessions for corporates (or a group of friends) via Zoom or Microsoft Teams. Sessions are 30 minutes long and the offering includes HIIT, Zumba, Aerobics, Kick and functional training. They also have online exercise videos on sale.

Visit www.popupgymsa.co.za to book sessions or to purchase the video workout.

Rocking ’n Heels:

This offers online dance workouts from the comfort of your home. Classes are offered once a week on a Thursday evening in a group setup. They also have an online exercise video for sale.

Visit www.rockingnheels.com to book a class or purchase the video workout.

Virgin Active:

They are offering individual personal training sessions that are 45 minutes long. They also offer a four-week and an eight-week training programme.

For more information visit: www.virginactive.co.za.

Urban Fitness Outdoor (UFO):

They also offer live online group exercise classes from the comfort of your home. They offer three fitness levels (beginner, intermediate and advanced). They also offer a trial week before you commit to any package.

Visit: www.urbanfitness.co.za/ schedule to book a class.

Body 20:

They offer a virtual personal training (VPT) Movement. They have three packages which are VPT 10, VPT 30 and VPT 45 and the numbers are based on the number of sessions offered per package.

Visit www.body20.co.za for more information and to book sessions.

So there you go: a variety of different offerings to keep you healthy and active during winter.

As the PopUpGym saying goes: #TrainAnywhere #TrainAnytime #NoExcuses

Let’s keep moving.

