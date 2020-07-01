Free care packages, wellness checks, 24-hour testing – how South Korea is handling Covid-19

A TikTok video showing how South Korea is handling the pandemic to prevent the spread of Covid-19 has left social media users in awe.

As of 1 July, the country has 12,850 confirmed cases and 282 deaths, with 11,613 recoveries.

Some of the steps the country has taken involve enforcing a mandatory two-week quarantine on all people arriving from overseas.

Testing is also free and fast – the test only takes 10 minutes and results are usually texted to you the following day.

The government also sends multiple emergency alerts every day on phones to remind people to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

A smartphone app also allows those who are infected to carry out a self-check and report their symptoms, such as body temperature.

But perhaps the most surprising thing of all is the fact that people are receiving free care packages from the government, especially those who are infected or have come into contact with a confirmed case.

The box contains several essential items including food, water, soap, sanitiser and masks to prevent people in quarantine from going to the store.

People have been amazed by how the country has been taking care of its people, especially since there is already a good healthcare system in place.

Many Tiktok users have commented that the way South Korea is tackling the Covid-19 crisis is better than the approach the US has taken.

The video’s creator has also responded, saying: “There is no other country that is good at responding to corona, like Korea.”

Citizens have expressed how proud they are to be Korean, while several foreigners have indicated that they would like to live there.

