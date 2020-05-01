 
 
1.5.2020

Under lockdown, the world gets moving

Wesley Botton
Under lockdown, the world gets moving

Despite being confined to their homes, people across the world appear to have increased their activity levels, using technology and virtual training tools.

While much of the world remains under lockdown, indoor exercise is on the rise, with a recent study showing a spike in activity in various countries abroad. Conducted by international technology company Garmin, the study published activity trends in six European countries. Data was captured from millions of Garmin smartwatch wearers in the five European countries with the most coronavirus cases – Italy, Spain, France, Germany and the United Kingdom – since lockdowns began taking effect on March 9. As a comparison, the study used the five-week period before the lockdown (February 1 to March 8) to measure changes in...
