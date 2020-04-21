SABS warns against uncertified sanitisers

With an influx of sanitiser manufactures hitting the markets during the Covid-19 outbreak, the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) has cautioned consumers to verify the validity of the manufactures and also be wary of those claiming to be SABS approved or carry the SABS mark scheme number.

The SABS said while the body certified a wide range of products such as disinfectants, sanitisers, medical equipment and masks, there were some manufacturers that are making false claims of verification, reports Rekord Moot.

According to the SABS, approved sanitisers will have the SABS-approved logo and should have one or both of the SANS 490 and SANS 1853 marks below the SABS logo.

SABS Lead Administrator Jodi Scholtz said: “The mark can be affixed onto the bottle with a sticker or be imprinted on the bottle. The product must clearly stipulate the batch number, the expiry date, the ingredients and the percentage of the alcohol used.”

Scholtz said the SABS received numerous queries regarding the fraudulent use of the SABS mark on products and have taken legal action against this.

“Uncertified products could be dangerous for a number of reasons that include: adverse reactions to humans and the environment, harmful effects of unidentified ingredients, bacterial and microbial impurities as well as simply just not being suitable for use on oneself,” Scholtz said.

She said the SABS was working with other regulators such as the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications, the department of health and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority to ensure that certified products are sold within the country.

The SABS said although the body had instituted legal proceedings against fake manufactures, they do not have the authority to recall a product.

Consumers are advised to check the certification status of companies on the SABS website at: www.sabs.co.za/Certification/certificationfilter.asp.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), sanitisers that contain more than 60% alcohol are effective.

