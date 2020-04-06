10 games to play with your kids at home

So, we are well into our second week of having the kids at home. As a parent, I know that it’s quite intense trying to manage working from home, cooking, cleaning, entertaining kids and, to top it off, home schooling them as well. I’m fast realising that creating some kind of schedule is potentially the best way to tackle this challenging period. Nonetheless, today’s topic is about active games to play with the children at home to help them burn the extra energy. So here are a few games that don’t need too many pieces of equipment. Games with a...

So, we are well into our second week of having the kids at home. As a parent, I know that it’s quite intense trying to manage working from home, cooking, cleaning, entertaining kids and, to top it off, home schooling them as well.

I’m fast realising that creating some kind of schedule is potentially the best way to tackle this challenging period.

Nonetheless, today’s topic is about active games to play with the children at home to help them burn the extra energy. So here are a few games that don’t need too many pieces of equipment.

Games with a ball:

1. Bouncing

Pick a ball, any size and challenge each other to see who can bounce the ball the most while standing on one spot without losing it

2. Soccer

Soccer is one of those games that is always a winner and an energy burner. Create goal posts at different ends of the garden or living room or even the garage out of household objects. The aim is to score in your opponent’s goal posts.

3. Wall tennis or squash

If you happen to have a tennis ball and racquets but can’t get to the tennis court right now, you can always play against a wall.

Draw an imaginary line on the wall, chest height and stand a few metres away from the wall and away from each other. The idea is to hit the ball above the line and towards your opponent.

4. Basketball or netball

Create a hoop out of a wire hanger and hang it on something high like a tree or at the top of the garage door. Choose a ball that is small enough to fit through the make shift hoop. Simply pretend to play basketball or netball.

5. Swingball

Very similar to tennis but the great thing about it is that the ball never gets lost, it always remains attached to the rope. Unfortunately, this is one of those games that you would need to buy in the shops.

Other games:

6. Bunny hops

Little kids love doing bunny hops outside. Spend ten to fifteen minutes in the garden and hop around like a bunny. It will tie in nicely this week since its Easter, so pretend to hop like the Easter bunny. For parents, this will be a great exercise for your quads and glutes.

7. Cartwheels

Cartwheels have always been a firm favourite for most age groups, from toddlers and teenagers to adults. Of course, they are more difficult the older you are but they can certainly create laughing moments and fun for the whole family.

8. Hopscotch

A traditional game that never goes out of fashion. Most women will remember hopscotch from their teenage and even later years. Many kids nowadays may not be privy to hopscotch so it may be time to teach them something new.

9. Jump rope

The skipping rope is another one that never goes out of fashion. When we were kids, it was a fun game to play. Nowadays, as adults, we use it for exercise. Teach the kids to skip and then create a challenge to see who can skip the most at one go.

10. Kick the can

This game requires at least three players and at least three cans. You can use soda cans or empty tin food cans. The game is a combination of hide and seek and tag.

You start off by stacking the cans on top of each other. One person is selected as the “it” person who has to close their eyes and count up to 10 or 20, while the others go and hide.

The “it” person then heads out to look for everyone. The idea is for the “it” person to tag the hiding participants before they get to the cans and kick them.

If they are tagged and “captured” they have to sit down in a holding area. If one player successfully gets to the cans and kicks them, then the “captured” players are released. The idea is for the “it” person to capture all the hiding participants and avoid getting the cans kicked.

These games will results in a lot of running and jumping, ultimately burning some energy.

Zulu is a qualified biokineticist and co-founder of PopUpGym. Follow her on Instagram: @letshego.zulu; Twitter: @letshegom; Facebook: Letshego Zulu

