Fitness and health 5.4.2020 10:48 am

The day I had to choose between suffering from painful balls or getting Covid-19

Hayden Horner
Picture: iStock

As Murphy’s Law would have it, barely a week into our lockdown, I developed orchitis.

When our government announced a 21-day national lockdown in an effort to flatten the coronavirus infection curve, I thought: “This will be easy, especially since I am a homebody and have perfected the art of social distancing.” Not so! As Murphy’s Law would have it, barely a week into our lockdown, I developed what would later be diagnosed as orchitis (severe inflammation of the testes) due to increased fluid (called hydrocele). Considering that I am HIV positive and on antiretrovirals, which come with an array of side-effects, I would under normal conditions immediately have made my way to a doctor’s...
