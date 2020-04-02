Expert reveals the secrets behind caregiving in best-selling book

According to caregiver expert Dave Nassaney, best-selling author of It’s My Life, Too!, there are five things caregivers can do to improve their immune system and reduce the risk of infection.

Nassaney has more than 20 years’ experience as a caregiver and knows what caregivers are thinking and how they are feeling when working in uncertain times when you are bombarded with information and rules.

To some, the coronavirus will just be flu– but it is a global pandemic that is killing others.

“I learned the hard way how to not only survive caregiving, but to thrive, and I want to show other caregivers how they can also,” he says.

Nassaney is a speaker, syndicated radio host, life coach and author. His most important role is caregiver to his wife Charlene, who suffered a stroke in 1996 that left her severely speech-impaired and paralysed on the right.

While some books and experts’ advice focus on surviving long-term caregiving, what sets Nassaney’s message and book apart is that it demonstrates that caregiving can be a rewarding and gratifying experience.

Nassaney shares real-life practical advice to help caregivers see, logically and emotionally, that if they don’t put their needs above those of their loved ones, they will both suffer.

Covid-19 tips for caregivers

In America, 41% of unpaid family caregivers are already burnt out, which weakens their immune system, and ElderCare.com reports that 30% of them actually die from stress before their loved ones do.

Here are five tips to stay on top of your game if you are caring for someone:

Always put your needs first; Know how to ask for help; Don’t allow others to make you feel guilty; Don’t isolate yourself from friends; and Eat healthily and get enough rest.

Nassaney offers free book downloads and advice on his website, caregiverdave.com.

– Information provided from the publicity department of Sacred Heart Publishing

