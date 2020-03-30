Why you should stay physically active during lockdown

We are officially in the first week of the lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak. This is one of those periods when most of us will be idle for the longest time. Yes, many will be taking this time off to rest but I think it shouldn’t be all rest and no movement. As human beings, our bodies are used to daily movement. Our muscles are accustomed to contracting and relaxing throughout the day and pumping blood throughout our bodies. I believe that the worst thing would be to spend all our time sitting or lying down in front of...

We are officially in the first week of the lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak. This is one of those periods when most of us will be idle for the longest time.

Yes, many will be taking this time off to rest but I think it shouldn’t be all rest and no movement.

As human beings, our bodies are used to daily movement. Our muscles are accustomed to contracting and relaxing throughout the day and pumping blood throughout our bodies.

I believe that the worst thing would be to spend all our time sitting or lying down in front of the TV, laptops or reading books.

It would be in your best interests to keep moving during this time. And with that, let me remind you of a few benefits of exercise so that you can be inspired to keep moving during this time.

Benefits of exercise:

• When you exercise, your body releases endorphins which trigger a positive feeling and ultimately boosts your mood. With our normal routines having changed drastically, the result of the change might lead to stress.

Scheduling some kind of exercise will definitely ease and reduce your stress levels. If you happen to live in a full household that keeps you busy during the day, perhaps wake up while the family is still asleep and squeeze in your dose of exercise before they wake up.

• Linking to the first point, besides boosting your mood, exercise also boosts energy levels.

Being essentially in your home for the next few weeks can really sap your energy. In fact, you may find yourself a lot more tired due to the lack of movement. You may wake up tired and go to bed tired.

• Exercise improves your mental health. It is often prescribed to help prevent mental ailments such as depression, anxiety and other psychological conditions.

With being quarantined in our homes, this can lead to depression for many who are worried about what the future holds about loss of jobs, income or customers. Exercising during this time may help to ease the mental pressure.

• Exercise helps to reduce your risk of heart disease.

Coronavirus affects mainly those with pre-existing underlying conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, hypertension, cancer and so on. In essence, exercise improves your cardiovascular fitness.

• My reason for exercising during the lockdown is because it helps to prevent your body from gaining more weight.

Being home during this time and having the fridge, pantry or cupboards of food within arm’s length can have you tipping the scale at the other end of the lockdown period. The choice is yours.

Simply adding 30 minutes of exercise each day won’t put much of a dent into your day. It will only account for just over 2% of the 24 hours you now have at your disposal. So, keep on moving.

Zulu is a qualified biokineticist and co-founder of PopUpGym. Follow her on Instagram: @letshego.zulu; Twitter: @letshegom; Facebook: Letshego Zulu

