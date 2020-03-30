 
 
Fitness and health

Why you should stay physically active during lockdown

Letshego Zulu
Why you should stay physically active during lockdown

Picture: iStock

Exercise is often prescribed to help prevent mental ailments such as depression and anxiety.

We are officially in the first week of the lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak. This is one of those periods when most of us will be idle for the longest time. Yes, many will be taking this time off to rest but I think it shouldn’t be all rest and no movement. As human beings, our bodies are used to daily movement. Our muscles are accustomed to contracting and relaxing throughout the day and pumping blood throughout our bodies. I believe that the worst thing would be to spend all our time sitting or lying down in front of...
