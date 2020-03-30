 
 
Fitness and health 30.3.2020 11:19 am

What you need to know about getting a flu shot

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
What you need to know about getting a flu shot

Picture: iStock

Flu shots are the most effective way to prevent influenza and its complications.

Influenza is a viral infection that attacks your respiratory system, your nose, throat and lungs. Most people can treat themselves at home and often do not need to see a doctor. For most people, influenza heals itself. If you have flu symptoms and are at risk of complications, see your doctor right away. Sometimes, influenza and its complications can be deadly. People at higher risk of developing flu complications include:  Children under five years old; Adults older than 65; Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities; Those pregnant and women up to two weeks after giving birth; People...
