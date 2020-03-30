What you need to know about getting a flu shot

Influenza is a viral infection that attacks your respiratory system, your nose, throat and lungs. Most people can treat themselves at home and often do not need to see a doctor. For most people, influenza heals itself. If you have flu symptoms and are at risk of complications, see your doctor right away. Sometimes, influenza and its complications can be deadly. People at higher risk of developing flu complications include: Children under five years old; Adults older than 65; Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities; Those pregnant and women up to two weeks after giving birth; People...

Influenza is a viral infection that attacks your respiratory system, your nose, throat and lungs. Most people can treat themselves at home and often do not need to see a doctor. For most people, influenza heals itself.

If you have flu symptoms and are at risk of complications, see your doctor right away. Sometimes, influenza and its complications can be deadly.

People at higher risk of developing flu complications include:

Children under five years old;

Adults older than 65;

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities;

Those pregnant and women up to two weeks after giving birth;

People with weakened immune systems, such as HIV-positive patients and diabetics;

People who have chronic illnesses, such as asthma, heart disease, kidney disease.

Symptoms

Flu usually presents like a common cold with a runny nose, sneezing and sore throat. Other common signs and symptoms include:

Fever over 38°C;

Sore throat;

Aching muscles, especially in your back, arms and legs;

Chills and sweats;

Dry, persistent cough;

Fatigue and weakness; and

Nasal congestion.

Causes

When someone with flu coughs, sneezes, laughs or talks, the flu viruses travel through the air in droplets. You inhale the droplets directly or can pick up the germs from an object you touch and then transfer them to your eyes, nose or mouth.

People with the virus are likely contagious from a day or so before symptoms first appear until about five days after symptoms begin, though sometimes people are contagious for as long as 10 days after symptoms appear.

Influenza viruses are constantly changing, with new strains appearing regularly. If you have had influenza in the past, your body has already made antibodies to fight that particular strain of the virus.

Therefore, if you are exposed to influenza viruses that are similar to those you have encountered before, either by having the disease or by vaccination, then you are protected from the infection or it will be less severe.

Complications

If you are young and healthy, seasonal influenza usually is not serious. Although you may feel miserable while you have it, the flu usually goes away in a week or two with no lasting effects.

But high-risk children and adults may develop complications such as:

Pneumonia;

Bronchitis;

Asthma flare-ups

Heart problems; and

Ear infections.

Pneumonia is the most serious complication. For older adults and people with a chronic illness, pneumonia can be deadly.

Treatment

Usually, you’ll need nothing more than bed rest and plenty of fluids to treat the flu. But in some cases, your doctor may prescribe an antiviral medication, analgesics for headache and myalgia and some vitamins.

If taken soon after you notice symptoms, these drugs may shorten your illness by a day or so and help prevent serious complications. Antiviral medication side effects may include nausea and vomiting. These may be lessened if the drug is taken with food.

Lifestyle and home remedies

If you do come down with the flu, these measures may help ease your symptoms:

Drink plenty of liquids, especially water;

Get more sleep to help your immune system fight infection; and

Use an over-the-counter pain reliever to combat the aches associated with influenza. Do not take aspirin as there are potentially fatal complications

Prevention

An annual flu vaccination for everyone over the age of six months is recommended.

Each year’s seasonal flu vaccine contains protection from three or four influenza viruses that are expected to be the most common during that year’s flu season. This year, the vaccine is recommended as an injection only. The vaccine is not 100% effective, so it is also important to take measures to reduce the spread of infection:

• Wash your hands. Thorough and frequent hand-washing is an effective way to prevent many common infections. Or use alcohol-based hand sanitisers if soap and water aren’t readily available.

• Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough with a tissue, or into the inner crook of your elbow.

• Avoid crowds. Flu spreads easily wherever people congregate – in childcare centres, schools, office buildings, auditoriums and public transportation. By avoiding crowds during peak flu season, you reduce your chances of infection. And, if you’re sick, stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever subsides to lessen your chance of infecting others.

Flu vaccine

Flu shots are the most effective way to prevent influenza and its complications. It is already available in South Africa. The vaccine is best used in March and April.

It takes 10 to 14 days to build immunity after a flu shot, but you can benefit from the vaccine even if you don’t get it until after flu season starts.

You need to be vaccinated every year to keep up with rapidly adapting flu viruses. Because flu evolves so quickly, last year’s vaccine may not protect you from this year’s viruses.

After vaccination, your immune system produces antibodies that will protect you from the vaccine viruses. In general, though, antibody levels start to decline over time – another reason to get a flu shot every year.

Vaccination is especially important for people at high risk of complications, including:

Pregnant women;

Older adults;

Young children;

Children between six months and eight years may need two doses of the flu vaccine; and

Those with chronic medical conditions including asthma, cancer or cancer treatment, diabetes, HIV/Aids, kidney or liver disease and obesity.

Who shouldn’t get a flu shot?

If you are allergic to eggs.

If you had a severe reaction to a previous flu vaccine.

There is a misconception that the flu vaccine can give you the flu because some people develop flu-like symptoms, due to:

Reaction to the vaccine;

The two-week window. It takes about two weeks for the flu shot to take full effect;

Mismatched flu viruses. The influenza viruses may not match the viruses circulating during the flu season; and

Other illnesses.

