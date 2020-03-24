How to stay healthy during a lockdown, according to Shakira’s trainer

Celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser shared her tips on Instagram for how to stay physically and mentally healthy during the stressful and perhaps lonely time of lockdown or self-isolation during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Anna, who famously trains Shakira using her high-octane workouts, admitted in her post that she herself has felt a little lost lately during the current Covid-19 outbreak, leading her to share what has worked for her during the quarantine.

To help us stay healthy during self-isolation, Anna recommends the following:

• Wake up every day at the same time, at 7:30am.

• Start the day with probiotics, Get Off Your Acid Daily Greens and a liquid B complex.

• Exercise. Anna also reminds fans that they can live stream her workouts every week to workout at home.

• Read, although she emphasises NOT the news, and suggests “something insightful, educational, and uplifting”, even if it’s just for 20 minutes. “Right now I’m enjoying Maybe You Should Talk to Someone (fiction) and The Woman’s Hour (non-fiction)”.

• Talk to friends. “I need my girl time to feel like myself,” says Anna.

• Walk your dog, even if it’s just around the block to get some fresh air.

• Cook so you can eat healthy, homemade food, with Anna also suggesting you get the kids involved if you’re all at home together.

