Fitness and health 23.3.2020 04:56 pm

A 30-minute functional workout you can do in the comfort of your own home

Letshego Zulu
A 30-minute functional workout you can do in the comfort of your own home

Picture: iStock

Exercising for just 2% of your day will keep your brain sharp and your figure trim.

So now the majority of us have heeded the president’s call for social distancing because of Covid-19, it doesn’t mean that your fitness lifestyle should go on a break as well. Fewer people are stepping into gyms and social media is showing a lot of people are spending time on their couches. Well, I think that for your mental and physical health during this self-quarantine period, the best thing you can arm yourself with is exercise. It will not only ensure continued blood flow to your brain so you continue to function well, it will also curb potential weight gain...
