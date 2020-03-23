Dis-Chem to limit customer quantities in response to panic buying

In response to government’s call on citizens to refrain from excessive purchasing and stockpiling goods as it intensifies its efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Dis-Chem Pharmacies has advised that it will be limiting the number of items consumers can purchase.

The retailer made the announcement in a statement issued on Monday explaining that shoppers would only be able to purchase a maximum of six units of any given item throughout Dis-Chem’s store network to minimise the impact of panic buying.

“We have been doing everything in our power to ensure that our warehouses have sufficient stock holdings and to replenish shelves daily and as quickly as possible. While there have been numerous appeals to customers to only buy what they need in the wake of concerns over coronavirus-linked stockpiling, consumer demand remains high,” said Dis-Chem.

RELATED: Panic buying hits SA amid Covid-19 outbreak

“Limits will ensure that customers can equitably obtain the necessary items regularly,” added CEO of Dis-Chem Pharmacies, Ivan Saltzman.

According to Saltzman, Dis-Chem is still seeing increased demand for certain household cleaning and personal hygiene products such as tissues, wipes, soaps, hand and surface sanitisers and general wellness products.

“We are working closely with suppliers to ensure the ready availability of additional stock in order to continue to meet the increased demand. We have a strong supply chain and logistics team and can maintain a steady supply to our stores nationwide.”

READ NEXT: How Covid-19 panic buying reveals SA’s inequalities

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.