Virgin Active closes Cresta gym after member tests positive for Covid-19

Gym chain Virgin Active has closed its Cresta club, the second in Joburg, after one of its members who visited the club tested positive for Covid-19.

“This is true and the club has been closed,” it said.

This comes a day after it closed its Melrose Arch club to disinfect it after another member tested positive. According to the club, the member accessed the gym at 7am on 13 March.

The member is suspected to have contracted Covid-19 from a work colleague who recently travelled abroad.

It said in a statement: “We have been notified that a person under investigation (PUI) has tested positive for coronavirus. The National Institute of Communicable Diseases tracing team have not yet been in contact but we have opted to close the club in a proactive measure to deep clean and disinfect the facility.

“This process is undertaken by our specialist health and hygiene service provider who has extensive experience in disinfection protocol following communicable disease infection.”

It has further advised members who visited the club on 13 March to seek medical attention if they are displaying symptoms.

