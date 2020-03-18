Fitness and health 18.3.2020 11:36 am

The safest jobs amid coronavirus outbreak

AFP Relaxnews
The safest jobs amid coronavirus outbreak

Picture: iStock

New data suggests that artists are the safest profession when it comes to coronavirus risk.

The recent spate of event postponements and cancellations has drastically changed the landscape of the art industry in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

While artists are expecting a drastic loss in their income, new data collected by the New York Times suggest that there is a silver lining to the solitary nature of their career.

Fine artists, including painters, sculptors and illustrators, have an especially low risk for contracting coronavirus, as they rank zero for potential exposure to disease and infections.

Picture: iStock

They score a modest nine for their degree of physical proximity to others during a typical workday, while writers and authors are at 14 on proximity.

All art-related occupations do not face the same risk of being exposed to coronavirus, as curators score five on exposure and 44 on proximity.

Museum conservators rank zero for exposure like fine artists, but surpass them by 46 points when it comes to proximity to other workers.

Meanwhile, graphic designers are also at a lesser risk of contracting coronavirus, scoring zero for exposure and 34 for proximity.

Picture: iStock

Not surprisingly, nurses, paramedics and dentists account for the professions with the highest risk of being exposed to coronavirus, respectively ranking 80, 89 and 95 for exposure.

The New York Times’ graph was created with data from O*NET, a database maintained by the US Department of Labor that describes various physical aspects of different occupations.

It is worth noting that the database assigns dozens of scores to each occupation for things like how often a telephone is used, and how often a job requires you to engage in any form of physical activity.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
As world cowers, China glimpses coronavirus aftermath 18.3.2020
Sars urges public to use eFiling platform 18.3.2020
Government will reprieve businesses affected by Covid-19 outbreak – Thulas Nxesi 18.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Malema warns private hospitals: Cooperate or face being nationalised

Covid-19 Total Covid-19 infections in SA jump to 116 overnight

Covid-19 ZCC postpones Moria pilgrimage as other mega churches cancel Easter services

Politics DA adds Covid-19 to its list of reasons for wanting to stay in charge of Tshwane

World China reports just one new domestic virus case, but 20 more imported


today in print

Read Today's edition