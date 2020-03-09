 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Fitness and health 9.3.2020 05:08 pm

How to prevent and treat common injuries

Letshego Zulu
PREMIUM!
How to prevent and treat common injuries

Picture: iStock

With incorrect footwear, it’s easy to land in the wrong way and twist an ankle, a knee or hurt your back.

Injuries are one of those things that occur more often than not in most active people. The weird truth is, the more you move around the more prone you are to get injured in one way or another and in big and small ways. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of injuries out there and they can be treated in a variety of ways. You also don’t necessarily need to be taking part in some form of sport in order to sustain an injury. To give you an example, you could sustain a back injury in the comfort of your...
Related Stories
Instagram’s ‘fitspiration’ images actually make women feel worse 9.3.2020
Staying fit while pregnant: ‘It can be done’ 5.3.2020
How exercise might affect our food choices, and our weight 3.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.