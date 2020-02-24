 
 
Fitness and health 24.2.2020 05:18 pm

Why getting kids involved in sports at an early age is a good idea

Letshego Zulu
Picture: iStock

Getting the kids involved in sports, especially from a young age, will do them well going into adulthood.

We often speak about exercising with a partner or exercising with kids separately. The topic of an entire family doing the same physical activity at the same time, at the same venue together is not often spoken about. Being a runner and a cyclist, it’s becoming more and more apparent that major sporting events are realising the need to incorporate kids in the actual activity rather than just having a kids play area to keep them entertained. In this case the standard families that typically includes two parents along with kids is now catered for at more events than previously....
