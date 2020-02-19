Fitness and health 19.2.2020 05:20 am

What to do this Sunday morning? Take part in a picturesque (and free) myrun

Citizen reporter
What to do this Sunday morning? Take part in a picturesque (and free) myrun

Runners take part in MyRun Avianto, 16 February 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

People looking to start their week with a fun fitness boost are continuing to discover the safe, simple pleasures of a morning myrun.

Myrun hosts free and safe weekly timed races at 8am on Sundays at a number of different locations around South Africa, which include parks, wine estates, hotels and nature reserves.

Participants can choose either 5km or 2.5km routes.

Runners take part in MyRun Avianto, 16 February 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

Now with more than 40 venues countrywide, families and friends are known to gather for the increasingly popular fitness pursuit, which is offered in partnership with Discovery Vitality.

Runners take part in MyRun Avianto, 16 February 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

Participants have the option to purchase official timing bands for R60. These automatically log 300 Discovery Vitality points for them if they do the 5km run, and 100 points for the 2.5km run. Once you have a band, it works at any of the venues and can be purchased from 7.30am, ahead of the race start.

Runners take part in MyRun Avianto, 16 February 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

The runs are quite socially oriented, and moms can even be seen pushing prams at some of the venues while dog owners are also always welcome.

There are always new venues being added too.

Runners take part in MyRun Avianto, 16 February 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

The Citizen’s chief photographer, Michel Bega, a keen runner with his family, was at Avianto in Muldersdrift this past Sunday.

He said: “It was really good. Well organised and a beautiful run. But that was a tough 5km for me. My son whipped me! He said he waited for me for ‘at least 10 minutes’.”

Then again, he was stopping to take a lot of pics of the last of the summer.

Runners take part in MyRun Avianto, 16 February 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

Avianto is a favourite for weddings, conferences, team-building and functions, and the myrun is a great way to explore the natural sights around the facility.

For more information, and to find your nearest myrun, visit myrun.org.za.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Related Stories
Are you exercising too much? 18.2.2020
Why having a stronger exercise partner is motivational 17.2.2020
Get fit together and pump up the passion with partner exercises 10.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 