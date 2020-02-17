 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Fitness and health 17.2.2020 04:18 pm

Why having a stronger exercise partner is motivational

Letshego Zulu
PREMIUM!
Why having a stronger exercise partner is motivational

Picture: Supplied

Don’t be afraid to train with people who are not in your fitness league.

Yes, we are still on the topic of training together. I have had the pleasure to train with partners that are much stronger than me. This for some can be defeating but for me I view it differently. Training with someone who is fitter, stronger or faster than me motivates me to train harder and become fitter, stronger and faster as well. In fact, I tend to use my partners as my goal post. Perhaps it’s a strategy. The tough but great thing about that is that their goal posts keep moving forward so there is hardly an end point....
Related Stories
10,000 steps a day may not actually prevent weight gain – study 12.2.2020
Get fit together and pump up the passion with partner exercises 10.2.2020
How to partner up for a successful workout 3.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.