Fitness and health 17.2.2020 10:32 am

What you need to know about inflammatory bowel disease

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
What you need to know about inflammatory bowel disease

Picture: iStock

Signs and symptoms may change, depending on how severe the disease is and where in the intestines it is located.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is an all encompassing term used to describe disorders that involve chronic inflammation of your digestive tract. These disorders usually involve severe diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fatigue and weight loss. It can be debilitating and sometimes leads to life-threatening complications. You need to visit your doctor if you experience a persistent change in your bowel habits or if you have any of the signs and symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease. There are different types of inflammatory bowel disease and include: • Ulcerative colitis. This condition causes long-lasting inflammation and sores (ulcers) in the innermost lining of your...
