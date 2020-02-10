Get fit together and pump up the passion with partner exercises

Following on last week’s article about training with a partner, let’s explore that theme further, especially since we are going into Valentine’s week. Now that the novelty of New Years’ resolutions is fading day by day, for people who aren’t regulars, it might start to take a lot more effort to keep up the initial exercise routine that was started in January. The best thing to arm yourself with is a training buddy, whether it is your significant other, a friend or even your kids. Whoever you choose will become your accountability partner, there to hold your hand through this...

Your training partner is there to be your support structure and your cheerleader. They are there to cheer you on and celebrate milestones with you – and vice versa.

It’s very easy to start making excuses to skip training sessions for various reasons.

One of the main excuses I often hear is, “I have a busy work schedule”. But the real truth is, there’s time to work, eat, sleep and work out if you make it a priority.

I’ve said this before and I’ll repeat it again, a 30-min workout is only 2% of your 24-hour day and 60 min is only 4%! So we really have no excuse. Make time and diarise your training sessions. Simple as that.

Once you and your buddy have committed to training together, create a training programme for yourselves and decide on which days you’ll be training together. For example, you can start with Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to keep it simple.

If you use a diary, add your training sessions to your diaries as you would any other meeting. Remember, this is a meeting with your health.

Before you start, do some goal setting. Set individual goals and partner goals.

For example, my mountain biking partner is stronger than me when we tackle hills. My goal is to improve my climbing strength so I can be as strong as her.

On the flip side, my technical skills are better than hers, so her goal is to improve these to keep up with me on technical terrain.

Last, but not least, remember to have fun. A fun way to train together and have fun at the same time is doing partner exercises.

There are many partner exercises online and they are a fun way to bond with your partner while exercising. Here are a few:

Easy

Partner squats

Supported sit-ups

Back-to-back squats

Alternating lunges holding hands

Partner leg-press

Medium

Partner leg lifts

Partner reverse lunges

Medicine ball twist passes

High-five push ups

Box jumps

Advanced

Plank and push-ups

High-five burpees

Partner reverse crunch leg throws

Push-up burpees

Jump burpees

These exercises can be done with your buddy at a park or even in your garden or on the verandah. Just remember to keep things light and fun with your training buddy.

Zulu is a qualified biokineticist and cofounder of PopUpGym. Follow her on Instagram: @letshego.zulu; Twitter: @letshegom; Facebook: Letshego Zulu

