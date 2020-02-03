How to partner up for a successful workout

Even though we might not all celebrate Valentine’s Day, February is still well-known as the month of love. So on that note, today’s focus will be on partner workouts. I have had the privilege of having a training buddy or partner at different times in my life for as long as I can remember. From my Mom, who got me to run my first 5km run at the age of eight years old, to my late husband, who nurtured me from being a noncyclist to becoming a multiple stage mountain biker who raced the likes of the eight-day Absa Cape...

I have had the privilege of having a training buddy or partner at different times in my life for as long as I can remember. From my Mom, who got me to run my first 5km run at the age of eight years old, to my late husband, who nurtured me from being a noncyclist to becoming a multiple stage mountain biker who raced the likes of the eight-day Absa Cape Epic.

I’ve also had the privilege of a close running partner, who I (alongside her) went from being a 10km runner to running the likes of the Two Oceans ultramarathon (56km) and ultimately the Comrades Marathon (89km).

I was also lucky to have a triathlon buddy who trained with me from the start of that journey (both of us being nonswimmers) until we achieved it. So, I can easily say that I am one person who has benefitted in a big way from working out with a partner.

The one misconception of partner workouts or training with a buddy is that you need to be of the same or similar fitness level. I’ve learnt that it’s not always the case, especially looking at my own journey. What matters most in training with a partner is mutual respect, honesty and patience for your training buddy.

One lesson that I learnt through the Cape Epic, which is ridden in pairs, is that one day one of you will feel stronger than the other and the next day the roles might be reversed, and whoever was stronger might turn out to be the weaker partner.

In that case, when you are the stronger partner, have patience for your partner and help to nurture their weakness. One day the wheels will turn and he or she will need to return the favour.

Once you are able to master this simple interpersonal skill, you’re well on your way to having a fantastic training relationship with your partner (whether it be a spouse or just a friend).

Another important thing to remember when training with a partner is that if it’s not fun for the two of you, it won’t last long. Find a way to add a fun element to your training, it simply lightens the mood and makes it easier to keep coming back to it.

There’s no use if your training is blood, sweat and tears (unless of course you are wired that way) and no fun at all. Don’t get me wrong, yes, results can be achieved when fun is being had.

The fun element can happen before, during or after your training. Whether it’s switching up the workout for the day by trying something new, changing up the venue, perhaps including new friends, or joining a different group for once, or simply just having a drink or two with friends after the training session.

Last but not least, if you happen to be the stronger or fitter one, perhaps to make it up for yourself and maintain your fitness levels, you can train twice on that day on your own. Nothing builds great partnerships than a patient partner.

Zulu is a qualified biokineticist and cofounder of PopUpGym. Follow her on Instagram: @letshego.zulu; Twitter: @letshegom; Facebook: Letshego Zulu

