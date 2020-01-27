 
 
Fitness and health 27.1.2020 03:55 pm

Why you should be doing functional training

Letshego Zulu
Picture: iStock

Choose one exercise or stretch to do every morning and every night. Your body will thank you.

The message I always share with people is exercise is anywhere and everywhere you are. If you can clear a square metre around you, anywhere you are, that can be your own little gym. While on a trip in China a few years ago with my PopUpGym partner, we started doing walking lunges and squats while waiting for a train. Many people are unaware that these kinds of exercises can essentially be done wherever you are. So the truth is we really have no excuse at all to avoid exercise. Bodyweight exercises (also known as functional training or calisthenics) are...
