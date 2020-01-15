Five health and wellness books to look out for in 2020

If you’re struggling to get motivated with your healthy resolutions this year, or just don’t really know where to start, then one of this year’s upcoming book releases could help.

From tips for those interested in going vegan, to how to give your workout a boost no matter what your level, and even how to boost your happiness, these wellness books will help you live a healthier 2020.

“Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life” by Carrie Underwood

US singer Carrie Underwood shares her secrets for getting fit and healthy for life in Find Your Path, which offers an all-around guide to both diet and fitness.

Fans can also find out more about Underwood’s signature Fit52 workouts, which can be done at home and easily slotted into busy schedules to make exercising that little bit easier.

Release date March 3.

“The Blue Zones of Happiness: Lessons From the World’s Happiest People” by Dan Buettner

For those who loved Dan Buettner’s The Blue Zone Kitchen, the author and traveller is finally releasing The Blue Zones of Happiness book in paperback this year.

Buettner shares what he has learned about the happiness of those living in “Blue Zones”, areas of the world where it is believed people live longer and healthier lives, and how we can all use this to cultivate more happiness in our own daily lives.

Release date March 10 (Out now in hardcover).

“BOSH!: Healthy Vegan” by Ian Theasby and Henry David Firth

If you’re thinking of going vegan this year, then the duo behind BOSH! have got you covered with their latest book release.

Packed with 80 plant-based recipes and easy-to-follow meal plans, the book will help you not only cut down on your meat consumption, but also do it in a healthy way, to ensure you’re not missing out on any essential nutrients.

Release date January 28.

“Eat Green: Everyday flexitarian recipes to shop smart, cook with ease and help the planet” by Melissa Hemsley

If you’re not quite ready for a fully vegan diet, then turn to Melissa Hemsley’s upcoming release, which focuses on healthy flexitarian recipes.

Melissa offers 100 recipes in her new book which will not only help you eat a diet that is better for you and the environment, but she also promises to keep it simple with easy-to-find ingredients and uncomplicated dishes which you can even batch cook and freeze to save you time during the work week.

Released January 9.

“Train Happy: An Intuitive Exercise Plan for Every Body” by Tally Rye

London-based personal trainer Tally Rye wants to encourage everyone to get more active this year, no matter what their size, shape or fitness level.

This inclusive book sets everyone an eight-week challenge to get fitter and feel better through cardio workouts, resistance training and also relaxation, and using only a mat and a timer.

Release date April 2.

