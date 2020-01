I asked some folks around the running community for their suggestions. Des Linden, the 2018 Boston Marathon champ, recommends the podcast “Comedy Bang Bang.” “It’s hilariously unpredictable improv that makes the time and miles fly by, plus there’s the extra challenge of trying to hold pace while laughing out loud — best for recovery days,” said Ms. Linden, who will be running in next year’s Olympic Marathon Trials and Boston Marathon (51 days apart). The ultramarathoner supreme Dean Karnazes recommends the “Rich Roll Podcast.” “I always glean wisdom from the conversations and his interviewing style is relaxed and conversational,” he...

I asked some folks around the running community for their suggestions.

Des Linden, the 2018 Boston Marathon champ, recommends the podcast “Comedy Bang Bang.” “It’s hilariously unpredictable improv that makes the time and miles fly by, plus there’s the extra challenge of trying to hold pace while laughing out loud — best for recovery days,” said Ms. Linden, who will be running in next year’s Olympic Marathon Trials and Boston Marathon (51 days apart).

The ultramarathoner supreme Dean Karnazes recommends the “Rich Roll Podcast.”

“I always glean wisdom from the conversations and his interviewing style is relaxed and conversational,” he said. “It’s easy to listen to, and entertaining yet valuable at the same time.”

Scott Smith, a pro runner with Northern Arizona Elite, picked “Heaven’s Gate,” which looks at the cult of the same name. “It was a fascinating insight into how truly anyone can unwittingly become susceptible to their allure and how some of our tendencies as runners are a bit, well, cultish,” he said.

Michael Capiraso, chief executive of the New York Road Runners, is a fan of “Bloomberg Business of Sports.” “It covers a great variety of sports from an interesting business angle,” he said.

And the actor Luke Kirby, who plays Lenny Bruce on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” said he runs with several podcasts. “Gilbert Gottfried’s ‘Amazing Colossal Podcast’ gives great insight into all things showbiz,” he said. “Gilbert and Frank’s reverence for film and TV history is thorough and infectious.”

He also likes “Kreative Kontrol” with Vish Khanna for its “in-depth interviews with an astounding range of musicians, comedians and authors. Dynamic and hard-to-come-by guests.”

