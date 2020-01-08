How to deal with January crowds at the gym

Even if you’re like me and prefer to run outside, for a lot of us, gyms are a big part of our fitness picture, and right now, the gym is very crowded. So I have some advice about the gym, whether you’re a regular or someone going to the gym for the first time — or the first time in a long time.

— Get to know your gym’s rules. Maybe they set time limits on machines, or ban certain items of clothing, so it’s not a bad idea to brush up on what your gym requires as part of your membership.

— Be clean! That means wiping down your machine after you’re done with it. Also, don’t spit in the water fountain. Yes, I have to say this because I’ve seen it so many times.

— Don’t interrupt anyone’s workout. Even if you think you’re being kind, stopping someone during their workout is just rude. It can also come off as creepy. Unless someone is in mortal danger, let them do their thing. Don’t take pictures of other people working out. Not only is this inappropriate, but it could get you in big trouble.

— Don’t talk on your phone while working out. If you must take a call, step into the gym’s lobby or another area designated for cellphone use. Not only are calls rude for others who are trying to work out, but I once overheard some very sensitive information because the guy on the next elliptical decided to take a conference call.

— You can check your phone, but don’t do so to the point that you monopolise a machine, especially when a gym is crowded. I have completed workouts in the time some people sit on one machine because they’re looking at their phones. It’s not good use of your time, and it’s not respectful of other people working out.

— Your smartphone should not be used as a speaker. If you want to listen to something while you work out, that’s great — and that’s why headphones and earbuds exist.

