 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Fitness and health 24.12.2019 03:01 pm

Take the time to understand your body

Letshego Zulu
PREMIUM!
Take the time to understand your body

PopUpGym founders Khethiwe Mlangeni and Letshego Zulu. Picture: Supplied

A healthy and active lifestyle tailored to you plays a major role.

I am constantly talking about how different our bodies are, yet many people still copy and paste their friends’ diets or exercise programmes and are disappointed when they don’t have the same results. We are all individuals and our genetic make-up is most certainly different and unique. I have always been curious about genetics and how our bodies are modelled. The curiosity stems from a variety of conversations I’ve had with people over the years. Many believe that our body types cannot be modelled by diet and exercise but are rather determined by genes. Being physically active since the age...
Related Stories
How quickly should we lose the post-baby weight? 20.12.2019
How to stay fit into your 60s and beyond 17.12.2019
Fun family exercises to stay in shape this festive season 9.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.