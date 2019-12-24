 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Fitness and health 24.12.2019 10:42 am

What you need to know about fatigue and burnout

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
PREMIUM!
What you need to know about fatigue and burnout

Woman rubbing her tired eyes | Image: Shutterstock (Supplied)

If you suspect you have burnout after reading this article, please get help.

Burnout seems to have become a mass phenomenon, and people are starting to talk more about it. Absenteeism rates have increased due to burnout. It is still not clearly defined as an illness and difficult thus to differentiate from depression. In the 1970s, the term burnout was used to describe the consequences of severe stress and high ideals in “helping” professions. Doctors and nurses, for example, who sacrifice themselves for others, would often end up being “burned out” – exhausted, listless, and unable to cope. Nowadays, the term is not only used for these helping professions. It seems it can...
Related Stories
How to survive the last working weeks of the year 28.11.2019
Why mothers should put their mental health first 16.11.2019
How to avoid burnout 11.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.