What you need to know about fatigue and burnout

Burnout seems to have become a mass phenomenon, and people are starting to talk more about it. Absenteeism rates have increased due to burnout. It is still not clearly defined as an illness and difficult thus to differentiate from depression. In the 1970s, the term burnout was used to describe the consequences of severe stress and high ideals in “helping” professions. Doctors and nurses, for example, who sacrifice themselves for others, would often end up being “burned out” – exhausted, listless, and unable to cope. Nowadays, the term is not only used for these helping professions. It seems it can...

Burnout seems to have become a mass phenomenon, and people are starting to talk more about it. Absenteeism rates have increased due to burnout. It is still not clearly defined as an illness and difficult thus to differentiate from depression.

In the 1970s, the term burnout was used to describe the consequences of severe stress and high ideals in “helping” professions. Doctors and nurses, for example, who sacrifice themselves for others, would often end up being “burned out” – exhausted, listless, and unable to cope.

Nowadays, the term is not only used for these helping professions. It seems it can affect anyone, from stressed-out careerists and celebrities to overworked employees and homemakers.

It’s not clear what burnout is exactly and how it can be diagnosed. This also makes it impossible to say how common it is. Job burnout is a state of physical, emotional or mental exhaustion combined with doubts about your competence and the value of your work.

If you think you might be experiencing job burnout, you need to recognise that there is a problem and take action before it affects your health. Consult your doctor to identify or rule out any underlying health conditions.

A stressful lifestyle can put people under extreme pressure, to the point that they feel exhausted, empty, burned out, and unable to cope. Stress at work can also cause physical and mental symptoms.

Possible causes include feeling either permanently overworked or under-challenged, being under time pressure or having conflicts with colleagues. Extreme commitment that results in people neglecting their own needs may also be at the root of it.

Sometimes changes in the working environment and more concrete support in everyday life can already help with things like problems at the workplace or the stress of caring for ill relatives.

Signs of job burnout

You might experience one or more of the following (note that these symptoms can also indicate certain health conditions, such as a thyroid disorder or depression):

You have become cynical or critical at work

You drag yourself to work and have trouble getting started once you arrive v You become irritable or impatient with co-workers, customers or clients

You lack the energy to be consistently productive

You do not get satisfaction from your achievements

You mostly feel disillusioned about your job

You start using food, drugs or alcohol to feel better or to simply not feel

Your sleep habits and appetite have changed

You start experiencing physical complaints like unexplained headaches, backaches and muscle pain

Causes of job burnout

Job burnout can result from various factors, including:

Lack of control. You do not have the power to influence decisions that affect your job, such as your schedule, assignments or workload. Also a lack of the resources you need to do your work while expectations are high.

Unclear job expectations. If you’re unclear about the degree of authority you have or what your supervisor or others expect from you, you’re not likely to feel comfortable at work.

Dysfunctional workplace dynamics. Perhaps you have a colleague that is a bully, or you feel undermined by colleagues or your boss micromanages your work. This can contribute to job stress. A workplace where fear,intimidation, stigmatisation, discrimination are rampant.

Mismatch in values. If your values differ from the way your employer does business or handles grievances, the mismatch can eventually take a toll. Even a mismatch between your values and the company values can affect you.

Poor job fit. If your job doesn’t fit your interests and skills, it might become increasingly stressful over time.

Extremes of activity. When a job is monotonous or chaotic, you need constant energy to remain focused — which can lead to fatigue and job burnout.

Lack of social support. If you feel isolated at work and in your personal life, you might feel more stressed.

Work-life imbalance. If your work takes up so much of your time and effort that you don’t have the energy to spend time with your family and friends, you might burn out quickly.

Unmanaged burnout can lead to:

Excessive stress

Fatigue

Insomnia

A negative spillover into personal relationships or home life

Depression

Anxiety

Alcohol or substance abuse

Heart disease

High cholesterol

Management of burnout

If you suspect you have burnout after reading this article, please get help. Manage the stressors that contribute to job burnout. Once you’ve identified what’s fuelling your feelings of job burnout, you can make a plan to address the issues. See how you can work together with everyone to change expectations or reach compromises or solutions.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.