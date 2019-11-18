 
 
18.11.2019

How alcohol can harm your foetus

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe


Picture: iStock

The more you drink while pregnant, the greater the risk to your unborn baby.

There is no amount of alcohol that’s known to be safe to consume during pregnancy. If you drink during pregnancy, you place your baby at risk of foetal alcohol syndrome. Foetal alcohol syndrome is a condition that results from alcohol exposure during the mother’s pregnancy. The syndrome causes brain damage and growth problems. The problems caused by foetal alcohol syndrome vary from child to child, but defects caused are not treatable or reversible. If you suspect your child has foetal alcohol syndrome, talk to your doctor as soon as possible. Early diagnosis may help to reduce problems such as learning...
