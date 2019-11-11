 
 
Fitness and health 11.11.2019 02:08 pm

Under Construction: women empowering women via WhatsApp

Letshego Zulu
Picture: iStock

‘No pic, no proof’ encourages members to share their journey to fitness.

People’s fitness journeys differ, as do levels of commitment and consistency. A group of women has found a way of motivating each other, using a WhatsApp group. Here’s an article by one of them, pop-up gym entrepreneur Khethiwe Mlangeni: WhatsApp is a mobile messaging app that can be a distraction or a source of motivation. On April 22, 2018, I found myself in a WhatsApp group called Under Construction. My daughter, Nandi, was only four weeks old at the time – post my C-section – and I felt nowhere ready to start exercising again. I had planned to give birth...
