Fitness and health 11.11.2019 05:10 pm

Vaginal discharge: when to get worried

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
Vaginal discharge: when to get worried

Normal discharge is your body’s way of cleaning and protecting the vagina.

Vaginal discharge can be a normal and regular occurrence. However, there are certain types of discharge that can indicate an infection. Abnormal discharge may be yellow or green, chunky in consistency or have a foul smell. It is usually caused by fungal or bacterial infection. Other symptoms are pelvic pain and burning on passing urine. There are several different types of vaginal discharge, categorised based on colour and consistency. A bit of white discharge, especially at the beginning or end of your menstrual cycle, is normal. Accompanied by itching and with a thick, cottage cheese-like consistency or appearance, it needs...
